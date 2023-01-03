Read full article on original website
Related
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Montana Food Bank Network receives over 5,000 pounds in ground beef donation
Montana Food Bank Network received a donation of over 5,000 pounds of ground beef from Producer Partnership.
tsln.com
‘I’m not walking out of here:’ Wilson recalls picking up, managing branding wagon and more over 77 years
Up until five years ago, Robert J. “Jim” Wilson fed his cows and sheep using a team of horses. When it was announced that he was inducted to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, he said that he did not expect it “a damn bit.” Yet, for anyone who knows him, it is no shock at all.
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
Hardest Job in Montana? MDT Snowplow Drivers Get My Vote
The reasons why Montana snowplow drivers have one of the most difficult jobs in the state make up a very long list. Not only does it take a special kind of person to do that job well, there are other factors this year making it even harder. People love to...
Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana
Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
KULR8
Lodge Grass standout DC Stewart, coach Derek Selvig forging new opportunities for Montana athletes
DICKINSON--Former Lodge Grass standout DC Stewart is now playing college ball at Dickinson State in North Dakota. It's been hard for him to be away from the reservation, but it's being a role model for the community he came from that keeps him going. Dickinson State often travels to play...
KULR8
Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife
BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update January 4
Temperatures varied considerably across Montana, ranging from 10 in Glasgow to near 40 in Helena. The main storm track is south of Montana. However, a weakened storm system will move into the western part of the state tonight and Thursday. Mainly mountain snow, with a slight chance of lower elevation...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Does Montana Need One Of This Popular Chain Stores?
One of the best parts about going on a road trip is stopping for a potty break, a leg stretch, and snacks at one of the many convenience stores or truck stop along the way. Here in Montana, we have hundreds of miles of highways and interstates, and they're dotted with several different places to stop for gas or a quick bite or drink. There are the chain locations such as Love's and Flying J's. Personally, I'm a fan of Town Pump, but that's me.
Smartwatches causing issues at Montana ski resort
Falling isn't unusual on the ski hill, and the county's small 911 dispatch center is being overwhelmed by emergency calls that people did not intend to make.
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0