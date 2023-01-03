Read full article on original website
Carrollton man facing assault charges following incident at Saline County Jail
SALINE COUNTY – An incarcerated Carrollton man is accused of assaulting another inmate in his cell. Jeffrey Smith, 24, is charged with first degree assault following the incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 13. A probable cause statement claims Smith allegedly assaulted an inmate in Saline County Jail, which...
Bridge over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch in Carroll County reopens to two-way traffic
CARROLL COUNTY – A bridge rehabilitation project on Highways 24 and 65 over the Moss Creek Drainage Ditch in Carroll County is complete. MoDOT crews removed the traffic signals and opened the bridge to two-way traffic Wednesday. The project began Aug. 15. It is the second of seven bridges along Highway 24 to be completed.
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Livingston County law enforcement academy cancelled
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Basic Law Enforcement Academy program in Chillicothe scheduled later this month is cancelled. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox indicates only one person signed up to attend the academy, forcing the programs cancellation. Cox says Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Sheriffs' Association has spent significant time in organizing the program and planned for a graduation date in December 2023 for cadets.
James Edward “Train” McConnell
James Edward “Train” McConnell, 67, of Salisbury, MO, died at his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 after a four year battle with cancer. James was born June 18, 1955 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of Billy Joe “BJ” McConnell and Marjorie (Seitz) Hamilton. He married Cherri Moe on November 26, 1977 in Yakima, WA.
Livingston county "Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in Indiana
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A local “Most Wanted” fugitive is reportedly arrested early Tuesday in Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff indicates in a press release that 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been a fugitive since August 27, 2021 regarding alleged probation violation on a controlled substance possession charge. Livingston...
Missouri Department of Conservation Invites Participants of All Ages to a Free Trapping Program
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants of all ages to a free trapping program at the Charles W. Green Conservation Area (CA) in Boone County on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. This program will introduce the benefits of trapping, ethics and...
Teresa Lynette “T.T.” Martin
Teresa Lynette “T.T.” Martin, 53, of Waverly, MO, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Victory Christian Fellowship in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Waverly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com Born May 25, 1969, in Marshall, she was the daughter of the late Richard V. Martin and Ellen M Fletcher Inman who survives of the home. T.T. lived in the Waverly area her entire life and attended school in Waverly and Carrollton. She worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Higginsville for over 15 years where she had various duties. T.T. was an avid music lover and her favorite band was Alabama and was a member of the Alabama Fan Club. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Waverly. In addition to her mother, Ellen, of the home; she is survived by a sister, Dawn Boothe (Everette) of Grand Pass; a brother, Richard Martin of Grand Pass; five nieces and nephews: Taylor and Joseph Boothe, and David, Darin and Bethany Martin; three great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. T.T. was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Terry Lee Inman; and a brother, Duane Lee Martin.
Rick Latimer
Rick Latimer - age 64 of Cameron, MO, and formerly of Hamilton, MO, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stith Funeral Home to help with expenses in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 7:30 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cameron First Christian Church in Cameron, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Rocheport woman indicted for embezzlement of $1.5 million dollars
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Rocheport resident is indicted by a federal grand jury for using her payroll services business in a $1.5 million dollar embezzlement scheme. Department of Justice Western District of Missouri indicates 62-year-old Kathryn Cunningham, former owner and CEO of Moresource Inc. in Columbia, is charged in a 38-count indictment regarding her alleged embezzlement of payroll deposits from 24 company clients.
Laverna Stimel
Laverna Stimel, age 79, of Bucklin, died Tuesday January 3, 2023, at an area care center. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday January 5 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline, with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday January 6 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
John Smith
Bosworth resident, John Smith, 77, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Memories of John's life will be shared at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Bosworth Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, with lunch and visiting to follow.
