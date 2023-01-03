Teresa Lynette “T.T.” Martin, 53, of Waverly, MO, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Victory Christian Fellowship in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Waverly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com Born May 25, 1969, in Marshall, she was the daughter of the late Richard V. Martin and Ellen M Fletcher Inman who survives of the home. T.T. lived in the Waverly area her entire life and attended school in Waverly and Carrollton. She worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Higginsville for over 15 years where she had various duties. T.T. was an avid music lover and her favorite band was Alabama and was a member of the Alabama Fan Club. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Waverly. In addition to her mother, Ellen, of the home; she is survived by a sister, Dawn Boothe (Everette) of Grand Pass; a brother, Richard Martin of Grand Pass; five nieces and nephews: Taylor and Joseph Boothe, and David, Darin and Bethany Martin; three great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. T.T. was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Terry Lee Inman; and a brother, Duane Lee Martin.

