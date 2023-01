A longtime Kenton County coroner and physician is seeking to have his conviction on drug distribution charges overturned, court records show. A federal jury in September found Dr. David Suetholz, 74, guilty of 12 counts related to the illegitimate prescription of medications, including opioids such as oxycodone and tramadol which can be addictive, to his patients, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO