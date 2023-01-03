Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Attempted Fraud
On January 4, 2023, officers were dispatched to Webster Bank for a fraud complaint. Bank personnel stated that a male had attempted to cash a check for $4,040 and the bank had verified that the check was fraudulent. The male was located down the street by officers and identified as Justin Drury, 21 of Ansonia. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Police Investigate Disturbance
2023-01-05@1:55pm–#Fairfield CT A dispute between employees at Staples and customers lead to a large police presence at the plaza on Kings Highway. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault On Court A
Police said a person was struck with a hammer in Court A of Success Village. Bridgeport PD and AMR were dispatched to the scene and on-scene reports indicate a male party with a severe head injury, that party was transported to BPT Hospital. The person was alert and able to tell police that an unknown person approached him requesting money and when it was not provided the person was struck in the head, what the party believed was a hammer. The victim is listed as stable. Bridgeport Police are actively investigating this incident.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Worker Scalded
2023-01-05@3:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Radio reports say a worker at 3900 Park Avenue has been scalded with hot water. Firefighters and EMS on scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended
#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays
2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Pursuit Into Milford
2023-01-04@ 5:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Milford CT–On Wednesday Bridgeport Police observed a vehicle allegedly involved with a homicide in another jurisdiction. Members from the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which consist of members from the Bridgeport PD, began to follow the vehicle without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound. The vehicle in the Milford area turned off all exterior lights in an attempt to elude any following vehicles and began to accelerate in speed and recklessly changed lanes. The vehicle exited the highway at Exit 37 where it was involved in an accident. Two of the three occupants fled the vehicle and a foot pursuit began. The suspects fled to a wooded area and were unable to be tracked by K9. The occupant that was detained Kaleem Uthmaan of Hamden was charged with C.G.S. 53a-48/53a-123 Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd degree, C.G.S. 53a-126b Criminal Trover 2nd degree, C.G.S. 53a-167a Interfering with Police. Uthmaan was held in lieu of $150,000 bond, pending his arraignment in court. The vehicle reported stolen out of Waterbury, was being processed by New Haven Police.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: To Catch A Preditor
#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#Westport CT-On February 10th , 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four individuals recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four individuals in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, via on-line chat. The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told SASTRUM they were a 14-year-old male. Once SASTRUM was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old male, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet. The recording group allege that SASTRUM agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began th#seymoure.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash
2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Secrets to Getting Published
Secrets to Getting Published” on Saturday, January 28 at 2 pm. The workshop is free and open to the public. Writing a book is only the first step and getting published presents its. own unique challenges. For the Stratford Library program, Jan Kardys. of Black Hawk Literary Agency will...
Comments / 0