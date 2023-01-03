Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer
The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday.
NFL draft order: Who the Houston Texans need to win in Week 18
The Houston Texans' quest to land atop the NFL draft order is simple. With a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, or a Chicago Bears win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Texans will secure the No. 1 overall pick. If Houston wins and Chicago loses, it will drop to No. 2.
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
(AP) – The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is […]
NBA predictions and picks: Don’t sleep on Magic, Rockets as home ‘dogs
When we wrote about Tuesday’s NBA picks against the spread – which went 2-1, by the way – we predicted we’d see another phenomenal performance from one of the league’s myriad stars. We were proven right: Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career high with 55 points in the Bucks’ blowout win over the Wizards. There are only four games on the docket for Thursday, so the potential for history is limited. That said, we still love the value of a couple of games on the board featuring frisky home underdogs in intriguing spots. Here’s what we’re betting at BetMGM ahead of Thursday’s...
Justin Fields (hip) out; Bears to start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings
Justin Fields' breakout sophomore season is over. Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields has a sore hip and will not be active for the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nathan Peterman is slated to start in Fields' place. The impending offseason will be...
Alex Anthopoulos details the art of the contract extension
Longtime MLB executive and current Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” to detail the art of the contract extension.
'0' quality and importance?! Behold the glory of Colts vs Texans in NFL Week 18
The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in the best NFL game this season* (*-your results may vary), even if FiveThirtyEight gives it a "0" in quality and importance. Entering Week 18 action, the Colts (4-11-1) are in line for the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Texans (2-13-1) hold the No. 1 pick. ...
Report: Broncos Slated to Begin HC Interviews Next Week
Denver will move swiftly to fill its vacancy.
