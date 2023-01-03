Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
KFOX 14
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
22-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Central El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso police, a rollover crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Montana Joe Stevens Wednesday, Jan. 4. At approximately, 5:32 pm., a 46-year-old man who has been identified to be Luis Pedro Garcia was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Montana as a passenger on Auora Avenue. The vehicle was approaching […]
Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
KFOX 14
Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
Man dies after motorcycle crash in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, the driver involved in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning has been identified to be 28-year-old Diego Chavez. The accident has now been ruled as fatal. This is the first traffic fatality in the El Paso County for the 2023 year. The EPCSO initially investigated […]
KVIA
‘Undocumented non-citizen’ accused of throwing large rock at Border Patrol Agent
SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI arrested a 22-year-old 'undocumented non-citizen' for throwing a large rock at a United State Border Patrol Agent. The agent was not hit by the rock and was not hurt, but officials say that had the rock made contact, the agent could have suffered serious bodily injury.
Border Patrol agent slamming person in front of homeless shelter, video shows
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement Friday regarding an apprehension of an individual in front of one of their shelters in Downtown El Paso. Security camera footage taken from the Welcome Center shows the apprehension. The footage below shows a Border Patrol agent trying to apprehend the […]
KVIA
Man suffers serious injuries in multiple dog attack in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs in central El Paso Wednesday, according to preliminary emergency reports. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the 2400 block of Wyoming. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley. The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders. One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Court documents shed light on home stabbing attack that ended in deadly shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal what happened during a confrontation inside a far east El Paso home that resulted in the stabbing of a couple and the shooting death of another man. According to the documents, 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo told investigators she and...
Apartment fire in the Lower Valley injures 1 person, 1 person in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An apartment fire on North Carolina Dr. in the Lower Valley early Monday morning remains under investigation. The El Paso Fire Dept. knocked down a condition three fire overnight on the 600 block of North Carolina Dr. just off North Loop Dr. The fire was first believed to be a […]
City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0