ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of stealing Jeep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Venezuelans were arrested after driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, officers were patrolling the area near Sacred Heart Church when they spotted a Jeep going the wrong way. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered 21-year-old Yorve Berroteran in the driver’s seat and 22-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved

UPDATE: Investigators say police received a call about a carjacking at the Citizens Bank on Main Street just after 9 a.m. A woman drove off in a Volkswagen and was found at the Evelyn and Spruce intersection. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one The post Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

22-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Central El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso police, a rollover crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Montana Joe Stevens Wednesday, Jan. 4. At approximately, 5:32 pm., a 46-year-old man who has been identified to be Luis Pedro Garcia was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Montana as a passenger on Auora Avenue. The vehicle was approaching […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man found dead after shooting takes place in Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies we’re flagged in reference to a shooting Wednesday at the 100 block of Brooks in Canutillo. According to officials, a deceased male was located upon arrival who appeared to have been shot. The male […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspect in custody after carjacking in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken into custody after a carjacking in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department an auto theft happened on N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Officials said a woman was pushed during the carjacking incident. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man dies after motorcycle crash in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, the driver involved in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning has been identified to be 28-year-old Diego Chavez. The accident has now been ruled as fatal. This is the first traffic fatality in the El Paso County for the 2023 year. The EPCSO initially investigated […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Man suffers serious injuries in multiple dog attack in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs in central El Paso Wednesday, according to preliminary emergency reports. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the 2400 block of Wyoming. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley. The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders. One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed Thursday that the City is getting reports of organized gangs in areas where migrants have been congregating. "The gang unit's been out there as well," said D'Agostino, "It's been all units of the police department. And we're making sure we're utilizing our resources well. So The post City: Reports of organized gangs operating near migrants appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy