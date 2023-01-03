Stuart - Friday January 6, 2023: A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested following unprovoked attacks on two shoppers in Martin County, one of whom was an elderly woman. The first attack occurred outside the Best Buy Plaza at 2555 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is under the jurisdiction of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

