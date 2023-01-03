ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

treasurecoast.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Woman Arrested Following Unprovoked Attacks on Two Shoppers

Stuart - Friday January 6, 2023: A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested following unprovoked attacks on two shoppers in Martin County, one of whom was an elderly woman. The first attack occurred outside the Best Buy Plaza at 2555 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is under the jurisdiction of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Strunk Funeral Home owners seek to disqualify circuit judge

The owners of Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory are asking an appeals court to disqualify Circuit Judge Janet Croom from presiding over “any further proceedings” in the company’s legal battle over ownership of the properties on which it conducts business. In its filing with Florida’s Fourth District...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL

