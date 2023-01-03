Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
treasurecoast.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County arrested. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -On 12/29/2022 in a coordinated investigative effort between the Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Calene Gabriel was arrested for an unprovoked attack on two victims. The first attack occurred at 2555 NW Federal Highway (Best Buy) in the City of Stuart jurisdiction. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is Martin County Jurisdiction.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Woman Arrested Following Unprovoked Attacks on Two Shoppers
Stuart - Friday January 6, 2023: A Fort Pierce woman has been arrested following unprovoked attacks on two shoppers in Martin County, one of whom was an elderly woman. The first attack occurred outside the Best Buy Plaza at 2555 NW Federal Highway in Jensen Beach. The second attack happened across the street at Total Wine 2550 NW Federal Highway which is under the jurisdiction of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced
WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident. Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
YAHOO!
Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was...
cw34.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
Theft of $1.6M in CARES Act money sends South Florida attorney to prison for three-plus years
FORT LAUDERDALE ― A Palm Beach Gardens attorney who pleaded guilty in October to stealing $1.6 million in government-backed loans has received a sentence of more than three years in federal prison. U.S. Judge Raag Singhal sentenced Derek James Acree on Sept. 4 to 41 months in prison and...
cw34.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
WPBF News 25
Officer dragged, 5 others injured after suspect flees traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Six people were injured, including a police officer, after a suspect fled a traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach. It started around 10:45 p.m. when an officer tried to pull the suspect over near the intersection of Tamarind Avenue and Eighth Street. Deep...
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
cw34.com
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
cw34.com
Man from Maryland killed in three-car collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Maryland was killed in a three-car collision in Fort Pierce. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday at 2:55 p.m., three cars were involved in a fatal crash on Orange Avenue and Jenkins Road. According to the crash report, the driver...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
cw34.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
veronews.com
Strunk Funeral Home owners seek to disqualify circuit judge
The owners of Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory are asking an appeals court to disqualify Circuit Judge Janet Croom from presiding over “any further proceedings” in the company’s legal battle over ownership of the properties on which it conducts business. In its filing with Florida’s Fourth District...
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
cw34.com
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
Comments / 0