KMZU
Fennec Nathan Neher
Fennec Nathan Neher passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Missouri Veteran Cemetery, 20109 Bus. Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to Circle of Hope NICU Foundation. Condolences for Fennec’s family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913
The Missouri Pacific Depo in Independence, Missouri is also known as the Truman Depot.Photo byEGDJ, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Pacific Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. Today, it serves as an Amtrak train station stop located at 600 South Grand Avenue in Independence, Missouri. Built in 1913, it's also known as the Truman Depot. In the image above, the red caboose to the left is part of the site.
kcur.org
Kansas City and other Missouri cities want to place an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana
Missouri cities across the Kansas City region are planning to ask voters to tack on an extra local sales tax for recreational marijuana. On Tuesday night, city councils in Independence, North Kansas City and Blue Springs all discussed adding a local 3% sales tax to the additional 6% levied by the state. Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at an additional 4% on top of the regular state sales tax.
KCTV 5
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age of 21. But, as one Belton woman found out, legalization has its limits. A positive THC test can still throw a wrench into your job hunt. Melissa Rush was offered two...
Johnson County resident claims $92 million Powerball jackpot
After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Johnson County, Kansas, resident.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Overnight Power Outage Impacts Hundreds in Excelsior Springs
January 4, 2023 – On Tuesday night, a malfunction at the Ameren Wood Heights substation left hundreds of Excelsior Springs residents without electricity for nearly 5 hours. According to Ameren Executive, and Excelsior Springs resident, Mike Edwards, a fault in a line at the substation impacted a majority of customers living in downtown Excelsior Springs, on Golf Hill, and south of Excelsior Springs down to the city wells near the water plant. The outage began Tuesday around 9:23 PM and power was fully restored at approximately 1:30 AM Wednesday morning.
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
KCTV 5
Grain Valley Police Department warns of phone scammer claiming to be chief, captain
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grain Valley police want residents to be aware that someone has been calling residents, claiming to be their police chief or a captain. According to the police department, concerned residents have called them and said that they received a call from an individual called the claiming to be Captain Palecek and/or Captain Hedger.
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
“And people act like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just the way it is,’” she shouted in frustration. “No, it’s not the way it is. This is not OK!”. With marijuana legalized in Missouri, KCPD may lift its drug police to fill a shortage of 911 dispatchers.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
921news.com
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax
I am pleased to report I had a productive meeting with the Bates County Commission this morning regarding the Coroner’s Office budget for 2023. I was very pleased to confirm that the Coroner’s Office came in significantly under budget for 2022. Using that data, I submitted a budget request of almost $19,000 LESS than last year.
kcur.org
When did Kansas City police come under state control? The answer dates back to the Civil War
Kansas City is the only major city that lacks control over its own police department. The oft-stated rationale for state control is to prevent local partisan politics from interfering with the workings of the department. Champions of the unusual setup often cite the political corruption under the Pendergast political machine in the 1930s as a rationale.
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main
The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.
