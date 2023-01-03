Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say
Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
Centre Daily
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
