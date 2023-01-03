ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say

Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
MILAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy