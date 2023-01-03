Read full article on original website
Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
NFL cancels Bengals vs. Bills, schedules meeting to vote on ‘potential (postseason) competitive inequities’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL announced the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills has been canceled and there will be a special league meeting on Friday to determine what to do for certain playoff scenarios impacted by the decision. That followed a report from the Associated Press...
Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Peyton Hillis, former Cleveland Browns running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning: reports
PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning. According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after...
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI, Ohio — By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac...
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Making sense of the Bengals’ latest playoff implications: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are fizzing with frustration after the NFL’s latest decision on the upcoming playoffs. After the league officially cancelled the Bengals-Bills game this week, they confirmed what the playoff implications for the AFC would look like after reaching an agreement. However, that has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and most of the team frustrated and dissatisfied with a resolution that they consider inequitable.
Ohio got off to a fast start when sports betting apps became legal this week, according to data
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gambling apps were heavily used when legal sports betting launched on Sunday, but the amount of money bet in Ohio is still a mystery — and will be for some time because of a lag in official reporting. Still, cellphone data says people in Ohio...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense shredded by Denver Nuggets in 121-108 loss
DENVER -- Not even the NBA’s top-ranked defense -- or a stoppage for a crooked hoop -- could slow down the rolling Denver Nuggets. The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their longest remaining road trip of the season with a 121-108 loss in the Mile High City on Friday night. The stumble snaps Cleveland’s three-game winning streak. Denver, the Western Conference’s top team, has won four of its last five and nine of 11. The Nuggets have also won 10 in a row at boisterous Ball Arena -- the most difficult building for opponents this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
