Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals 2023 home and away opponents finalized thanks to AFC North title

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Amid the craziness of the last few days for the Bengals, their 2023 opponents have now been finalized. By virtue of the NFL’s decision to declare Monday’s game against the Bills a no contest, the Bengals have clinched their second-straight AFC North crown. It’s the first time in franchise history that they’ve won back-to-back division titles.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and addressed teammates via FaceTime, according to report

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made one the biggest breakthroughs in his recovery this week. Hamlin, who has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit all week, had his breathing tube removed overnight and FaceTimed his teammates Friday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Making sense of the Bengals’ latest playoff implications: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are fizzing with frustration after the NFL’s latest decision on the upcoming playoffs. After the league officially cancelled the Bengals-Bills game this week, they confirmed what the playoff implications for the AFC would look like after reaching an agreement. However, that has Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and most of the team frustrated and dissatisfied with a resolution that they consider inequitable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: bet $1, get $200 offer is back this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on your favorite sports teams with the new Bet365 Ohio promo code offer, which guarantees bet credits. Click here...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense shredded by Denver Nuggets in 121-108 loss

DENVER -- Not even the NBA’s top-ranked defense -- or a stoppage for a crooked hoop -- could slow down the rolling Denver Nuggets. The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their longest remaining road trip of the season with a 121-108 loss in the Mile High City on Friday night. The stumble snaps Cleveland’s three-game winning streak. Denver, the Western Conference’s top team, has won four of its last five and nine of 11. The Nuggets have also won 10 in a row at boisterous Ball Arena -- the most difficult building for opponents this season.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell second in All-Star voting among East guards; Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen lagging behind

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game as a starter next month. Mitchell, who is averaging career-highs in points (29.0) and shooting percentage (48.7%) in his first season with the Cavaliers, ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the first batch of fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City -- the place where Mitchell played the first five years of his stellar career.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
CLEVELAND, OH
