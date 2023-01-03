ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot

By Emily Brooks
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQKHV_0k2Cuaau00

A group of 19 hard-line House Republicans blocked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from securing the gavel on the first vote to elect a Speaker on Tuesday, sending the House to a second ballot for the first time in a century.

The vote was 203 for McCarthy, 212 for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), 10 for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), six for Rep Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one for Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), one for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and one for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

No members voted “present” or were absent, which would have lowered the threshold that McCarthy must meet to get majority support.

That put McCarthy below the threshold of a majority of the 218 members voting for a Speaker candidate.

A second vote for Speaker began immediately, and the House will continue through possibly multiple ballots until a Speaker is elected.

In a House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday morning, an impassioned McCarthy vowed to wage a long battle for the Speakership.

“I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor. I don’t have a problem getting a record for most votes for Speaker, too,” McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

McCarthy has faced weeks of opposition from hard-line conservatives including Biggs and Reps. Bob Good (R-Va.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), who had been known as the “Never Kevin” group. They said McCarthy’s resistance to rules changes, involvement in primaries and leadership history — among other issues — meant they could not support him for Speaker.

Over the weekend, McCarthy offered some late concessions to those withholding support for him, including allowing a move to “vacate the chair” — a move to force a vote on ousting the Speaker — with the approval of five Republican members, rather than a threshold of at least half of the House Republican Conference.

But that did little to sway his critics, as nine House Republicans — not including the “Never Kevin” five — signaled in a Sunday letter.

“At this stage, it cannot be a surprise that expressions of vague hopes reflected in far too many of the crucial points still under debate are insufficient,” the members said in the letter, led by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Allies of McCarthy have signaled they will not waver in their support for him as long as he stays in the running.

The vote marks the first time since 1923 that the House Speaker election has gone to multiple ballots. That year, the election took nine ballots over three days. Before that, 13 other multiple-ballot Speaker elections occurred before the Civil War.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican for Speaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of the main opponents to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming Speaker, said Thursday that he “will resign” from Congress if Democrats help to elect a moderate Republican Speaker instead. Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked Gaetz in an interview if he would be alright with an outcome in which there’s “ultimately a deal” struck […]
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
WKRG News 5

Will Jan. 6 anniversary hit differently in the wake of House probe?

The second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack has arrived just days after the House committee tasked with reviewing the Capitol riot capped its historic investigation, dropping its 800-plus-page report and releasing thousands of exhibits of raw evidence about the deadly event. But even as the public understanding of what transpired that day has grown […]
WKRG News 5

Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight

Former President Trump’s political clout has taken another serious hit, as Republicans opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership bid ignore his pleas to back the California Republican.  It’s just the latest sign that Trump’s once-iron grip on his party is weakening, a reality that raises questions about his 2024 presidential bid while giving rivals more […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Construction starts this month for $171M Brooks Bridge replacement on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation said preliminary construction for the Brooks Bridge replacement connecting Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island will start this month. “This work includes relocating utilities on and around Brooks Street, U.S. 98, and the south side of Publix at the Shoppes at Paradise Point shopping center. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy