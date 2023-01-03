ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fISv_0k2CuZf300

A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items.

The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total.

At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2.

“I did a bit of digging on Google and these are retailing for £995 [$1,192], which is mad,” the anonymous content creator explained about the cufflinks in the clip. “The profit on that is insane.”

The fashion-forward user, who also posts videos about styling certain pieces in his closet, also scored a pair of black gloves from TJ Maxx for around $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy0CL_0k2CuZf300
The thrifty TikToker touted his over $1,000 profit despite only spending less than $20.
TIKTOK / @SPLASHTON

Despite spending less than $20, he claims to have made over $1,000 in resales, per the clip’s title. But TikTokers in the comments called his bluff — arguing that there’s no way the creator made that much dough on so few items.

In a sea of blue “cap” emojis — Gen Z slang for “fake” — other commenters bashed him for claiming to “donate” to charity with his purchases of just $2.

@splashton

i made £1000 from a charity shop #style #fashion #charityshop #thrifting #splashton

♬ original sound – SFROMWEST

“Scummy behavior,” one user chided.

“I love how your complaining at the charity shop price when this guy is selling it for the third time even higher,” another quipped.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kv9jg_0k2CuZf300
I bought a $15 router at Goodwill — and found a millionaire’s dirty secrets

“Mate, when you make decent money, give a bit back to the charity shop,” someone else agreed.

“No morals. Making money off charity,” another added.

“50% of ppl in the comments aren’t right in the head, i’m literally donating to charities bro,” the user bit back at his haters, claiming that buying the items in the first place counts as “donating.”

Meanwhile, others flamed the creator for the uptick in prices at secondhand shops, saying that “prices have gone up [because] of people like you.”

While some thrifty shoppers are attempting to turn a profit , data shows that other young people are clamoring for secondhand scores for their own closets. What once carried a negative connotation apparently has become a badge of honor for the youngest generation.

Data from May 2022 estimated that the secondhand shopping market — which is valued at $14 billion — will grow 127% by 2026, per ThredUp .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvQOU_0k2CuZf300
After sifting through endless clothing racks, the creator laid his eyes on a set of cufflinks that reportedly retail for about $1,000.
TIKTOK / @SPLASHTON

The fashion retailer’s statistics show that not only were Gen Z shoppers thrifting to save money , but they also found a sense of pride in buying pre-owned items. And the proof is in the posting: TikTokers are flooding the app with their “thrift hauls,” as the hashtag has amassed 2.5 billion views .

“Resale is becoming increasingly mainstream as consumers seek out value options, both in terms of price and sustainability,” Ken Fenyo, the president of research and advisory at Coresight Research, told ThredUp, adding that “resale is the future of retail.”

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Walmart Wants to Make Shopping Even Easier

If there's something you want to buy, someone will provide about a million ways for you to do it. Aside from the obvious options of going into the store and ordering it online, there's everything from temporary pop-up shops and the hybrid in-store pickup option to buying it on Instagram. In 2020, Target (TGT) - Get Free Report became the first big-box chain to make some of its products available to buy directly for those scrolling the social media platform.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
New York Post

‘I had to get stitches’: The $4.50 Kmart household item injuring people

A mom has been left with a nasty injury after handling a common household item from Kmart.  She took to a popular Facebook group to issue an urgent warning and was met with heaps of comments from people sharing their own similar horror stories.  The shopper shared the post detailing how the $4.50 Everyday Hiball glasses smashed while she was washing them up, leaving her with a cut on her hand.  ‘It took a while to stop the bleeding’ The original post said, “Be careful when buying these. They’re pretty and cheap but while washing them, one has popped and cut my hand! It took a while to stop...
Nick Davis

Arizona woman makes $140,000 reselling used books

It is no secret that many people are opting out of working the regular 9 to 5 these days. You have probably heard of people selling items on Amazon and using the service FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon). FBA means that the seller sends the items to an Amazon warehouse and Amazon does all the fulfillment and shipping. Many people have figured out they can make quite a bit of money from reselling items and using FBA.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy