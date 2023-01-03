I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling

A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items.

The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total.

At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2.

“I did a bit of digging on Google and these are retailing for £995 [$1,192], which is mad,” the anonymous content creator explained about the cufflinks in the clip. “The profit on that is insane.”

The fashion-forward user, who also posts videos about styling certain pieces in his closet, also scored a pair of black gloves from TJ Maxx for around $15.

The thrifty TikToker touted his over $1,000 profit despite only spending less than $20. TIKTOK / @SPLASHTON

Despite spending less than $20, he claims to have made over $1,000 in resales, per the clip’s title. But TikTokers in the comments called his bluff — arguing that there’s no way the creator made that much dough on so few items.

In a sea of blue “cap” emojis — Gen Z slang for “fake” — other commenters bashed him for claiming to “donate” to charity with his purchases of just $2.

“Scummy behavior,” one user chided.

“I love how your complaining at the charity shop price when this guy is selling it for the third time even higher,” another quipped.

see also

“Mate, when you make decent money, give a bit back to the charity shop,” someone else agreed.

“No morals. Making money off charity,” another added.

“50% of ppl in the comments aren’t right in the head, i’m literally donating to charities bro,” the user bit back at his haters, claiming that buying the items in the first place counts as “donating.”

Meanwhile, others flamed the creator for the uptick in prices at secondhand shops, saying that “prices have gone up [because] of people like you.”

While some thrifty shoppers are attempting to turn a profit , data shows that other young people are clamoring for secondhand scores for their own closets. What once carried a negative connotation apparently has become a badge of honor for the youngest generation.

Data from May 2022 estimated that the secondhand shopping market — which is valued at $14 billion — will grow 127% by 2026, per ThredUp .

After sifting through endless clothing racks, the creator laid his eyes on a set of cufflinks that reportedly retail for about $1,000. TIKTOK / @SPLASHTON

The fashion retailer’s statistics show that not only were Gen Z shoppers thrifting to save money , but they also found a sense of pride in buying pre-owned items. And the proof is in the posting: TikTokers are flooding the app with their “thrift hauls,” as the hashtag has amassed 2.5 billion views .

“Resale is becoming increasingly mainstream as consumers seek out value options, both in terms of price and sustainability,” Ken Fenyo, the president of research and advisory at Coresight Research, told ThredUp, adding that “resale is the future of retail.”