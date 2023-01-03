ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Oklahoma Governor announces Child Welfare Task Force

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - On the first day of his second term, Governor Kevin Stitt signed Executive Order 2023-01, forming the Child Welfare Task Force. Officials say the task force will be comprised of 12 members, whose focus will be to improve Oklahoma's child welfare system. "One of a state's...
1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas

KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR

National Weather Service says it never lost track of a tornado in a wind farm after an Illinois state senator claims it did.
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
RAW: NV: HEAVY SNOW MAKES DRIVING A CHALLENGE

Snow showers near Lake Tahoe create dangerous driving conditions in Nevada.
RAW: NV: SNOW CLOSES I-80 OVER DONNER SUMMIT

Heavy snow shuts down I-80 over Donner Summit near the Nevada-California border.
