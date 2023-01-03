Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Governor announces Child Welfare Task Force
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - On the first day of his second term, Governor Kevin Stitt signed Executive Order 2023-01, forming the Child Welfare Task Force. Officials say the task force will be comprised of 12 members, whose focus will be to improve Oklahoma's child welfare system. "One of a state's...
1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
IL: WEATHER SERVICE CORRECTS IL STATE SENATOR
National Weather Service says it never lost track of a tornado in a wind farm after an Illinois state senator claims it did.
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
NV: STORMS LEAD TO FLOODING OF GARDEN CENTER
NEVADA DITCH OVERFLOWS WATER RAIN WEATHER DAMAGE MESS.
RAW: NV: HEAVY SNOW MAKES DRIVING A CHALLENGE
Snow showers near Lake Tahoe create dangerous driving conditions in Nevada.
RAW: NV: SNOW CLOSES I-80 OVER DONNER SUMMIT
Heavy snow shuts down I-80 over Donner Summit near the Nevada-California border.
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER KYLE DOAN.
RAW: CA: OFFICIALS WARN SALINAS RIVER FLOOD THREAT GROWING
California officials warn Salinas River flooding could turn area into an island.
DEADLY CA FLOODS: ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMING (3:30pET)
California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore.
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER.
CA:STORM-WOMAN FND DEAD IN SUBMERGED CAR AFTER 911 CALL
CA: Rain causes flooding, leading to one death in Sonoma County.
RAW: CA: MAN KAYAKS DOWN FLOODED ST AMID SUBMERGED CARS
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING ATMOSPHERIC RIVER.
RAW: CA: WEATHER-'ATMOSPHERIC RIVER' COMES ASHORE
The core of the very strong atmospheric river is now coming ashore across Central California.
