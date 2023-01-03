Read full article on original website
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
cbs12.com
Police issue alert for missing, endangered 11-year-old student
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School district police are looking for a missing student. Jaliyah Williams, 11, hasn't been seen since Thursday morning when she showed up at her bus stop on the SE corner of E. 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive. She goes to JFK Middle School.
WPBF News 25
Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks
STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Florida deputy suspended after shotgun, rifle stolen from vehicle
A South Florida deputy was suspended for two days after burglars allegedly stole a bag full of weapons from his patrol vehicle last year. According to an internal affairs report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Geral Ramirez was suspended after burglars broke into his vehicle in a Boynton Beach neighborhood on May 15, 2022.
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced
WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident. Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of...
cw34.com
Death penalty off the table in case of woman killed during delivery drop in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The death penalty is now off the table for Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, the delivery man who is accused of murdering 75-year-old Evelyn Udell. In 2019, Lachazo was accused of killing Udell as he and another worker delivered a washer and dryer to her home.
cw34.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
WPBF News 25
Death penalty waived for delivery driver who police say killed Boca Raton woman, non-jury trial set
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The former delivery driver accused ofbeating a Boca Raton woman to death and setting her on fire will not receive the death penalty. Jorge Dupre Lachazo appeared at the Palm Beach County Courthouse on Friday, where the prosecution and defense shared their new agreement with Judge Daliah Weiss.
WPBF News 25
Officer dragged, 5 others injured after suspect flees traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Six people were injured, including a police officer, after a suspect fled a traffic stop overnight in West Palm Beach. It started around 10:45 p.m. when an officer tried to pull the suspect over near the intersection of Tamarind Avenue and Eighth Street. Deep...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
Shoe print made of paint offers clue on who vandalized golf course in Palm City
An investigation is underway to find who painted swastikas, racist messages and other graphic images at the Martin Downs Country Club, a Black-owned golf course in Martin County.
cw34.com
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
