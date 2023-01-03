ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

WPBF News 25

Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks

STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida deputy suspended after shotgun, rifle stolen from vehicle

A South Florida deputy was suspended for two days after burglars allegedly stole a bag full of weapons from his patrol vehicle last year. According to an internal affairs report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Geral Ramirez was suspended after burglars broke into his vehicle in a Boynton Beach neighborhood on May 15, 2022.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL

