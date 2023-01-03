Read full article on original website
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
Lucian Munguia’s Family Hoping For Prayer and Support on Saturday
The Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene will host a time of prayer and support for Lucian Munguia's family starting at 6:00 pm this Saturday, January 7. The church is located at 1103 West Mead Avenue. The event will be open to the public. The family is also holding a public celebration of life at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 14 at Stone Church in Yakima.
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Yakima’s Popular Event, Roots & Vines Festival, Is Closing for Good
I honestly need to stay off Facebook. Though I love to celebrate my friend's new relationship statuses, see some random quote my mom finds or see my friends who apparently uploaded 89 photos because they went to Applebees, I saw that the Roots & Vines Festival is canceling for a number of reasons.
Calls For Safer Greenway After Yakima Drowning
The Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway says there's no plan to create more safety along the pathway after the accidental drowning of a 4-year-old Yakima boy. The body of Lucian Mungia was found in the Yakima River at Parker last week. He'd been missing since September 10. He was last seen by his father in the play area of Sarge Hubbard Park before he vanished and apparently fell into the river. The park is surrounded by bodies of water.
How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising
Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
Beat The Snow & See A Show! 14 Events & Concerts in Yakima & PNW To Check Out
I know I’m not alone when I say I’m sick of the snow and am starting to get cabin fever. Luckily the New Year brings a slew of new shows and events to the Pacific Northwest. Whether you’re ready to get out and bang your head to a concert or kick back and enjoy a Broadway play in your hometown, there are plenty of events this month.
How Poor Are We? On Average, Is Yakima’s Income Below Middle Class?
With the whole world in a "now hiring" status, it has led me to ask, where did the workforce go? Did they all find better jobs? Were they let go for disciplinary reasons, or just like the economy, the workplaces went in the dumps? Is it still a result of the pandemic? Are that many people doing well enough that they don't need to work? With so many positions needing people and minimum wage moving up to $15 an hour, what's "well off" anymore?
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
Brutal Union Gap Slaying Remains Unsolved in 2023
It's a new year and police in Union Gap continue to search for a suspect or suspects in a brutal homicide reported in July of 2022. The fatal beating of two people in their Union Gap home on the 4th of July of 2022 remains a mystery. Last year Union Gap authorities released a photo of a man they hoped to identify but so far no arrest has been made.
