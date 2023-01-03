Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shark Tank’ season 14 episode 10: How to watch and where to stream
Featuring guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow, season 14 of Shark Tank will return tonight on ABC at 8/7c. Product pitches during tonight’s episode will include the following, according to Rotten Tomatoes:. A healthier version of a favorite breakfast indulgence. A product designed to keep beverages crisp and cool. A low-calorie...
Bruce Willis movie filmed in Alabama to be released in 2023
Remember the movie Bruce Willis filmed in Alabama in 2021? The sci-fi thriller, now called “Assassin,” is set for release on March 31, in select theaters and video-on-demand. Jesse Atlas, director of the film, announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in an Instagram post. “My feature directing...
Jimmy Fallon jokes about Vulcan statue’s pose
Comedian Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, cracked a joke about Birmingham’s Vulcan statue. As one of his “Thank You Notes” gags, Fallon writes a note to Vulcan, thanking him from his upstretched arm pose. “Thank you, Vulcan statue, for looking like everyone trying to get...
Watch Al Roker’s emotional return to ‘Today’ show
Al Roker returned to the “Today” show on Friday for the first time since blood clots in his leg and lungs sent him to the hospital. The weatherman, 68, returned for the first time in two months to the NBC. “The countdown is over,” Savannah Guthrie explained Friday....
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0