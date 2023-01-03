Read full article on original website
Related
nsjonline.com
New counsel named for NC Administrative Office of the Courts
RALEIGH — With the election of Trey Allen to the North Carolina Supreme Court, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts has tapped his replacement. Andrew Brown was named as general counsel for the NCAOC on Dec. 30. Brown served in several roles within the state’s judicial branch...
Jon Hardister makes it official: He wants his face in North Carolina’s elevators
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister has decided to leave the upward mobility of a Republican in the North Carolina General Assembly to try to get his name into every elevator in the state. Hardister confirmed Wednesday that he would seek the Republican nomination for state labor commissioner in 2024 and not seek re-election to […]
NC politicians remain front & center in Speaker vote
"I think if we get up to 100 ballots, I think everyone will lose their minds, collectively," said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College.
horseandrider.com
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
What has North Carolina’s role been in the US House battle for a new Speaker?
For the next Speaker of the House, all seven democrats continued in each round to vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
House speaker ordeal reminiscent of NC’s 2003 speaker drama
thewashingtondailynews.com
Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty merges with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty recently announced their firm’s merger with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. This new alliance will provide added value for clients and will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas. Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage leaders said the move is a facet of their business model, which ensures buyers and sellers experience the ultimate in local knowledge and customer service, along with the backing and support of a brand that is respected worldwide.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Deed transfers: December 18-24, 2022
The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from December 18-24, 2022. BS Dream LLC to Tipton Rentals LLC, .34 acre Lot 19 Plum Point, Bath Township. Dwain Coty Woolard to Dana Woolard Clarke, .7 acre in Bath Township. Olga B. Lee to Jamie Lauren Woolard, 3.04 acres in...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases
When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
country1037fm.com
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
country1037fm.com
These Were The Most Diverse Cities And Towns In North Carolina In The Year 2022
Diversity is an integral part of our society. But let’s face it, some places are more diverse than others. So if diversity is a priority for you in choosing a place to settle down then you will want to keep reading. The researchers at HomeSnacks.com ranked all 138 cities and towns in North Carolina by using Census data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey data from the US Census. Using this data the researchers calculated the HHI for each city. They did this by finding the racial breakdown of a city in percentage, squaring them, and then adding the squares together. This left us with scores ranging from 2,854 to 9,408. From there they ranked each city based on the HHI with a lower score being more diverse than a high one. And that brings us to the most diverse cities and towns in North Carolina.
North Carolina civil-rights pioneer, 80, receives portrait from inspired South Carolina artist
A South Carolina artist, inspired by the life of Charlotte civil rights pioneer Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, presented her with her portrait on Thursday.
kiss951.com
New North Carolina State Laws Effective in 2023
New year, comes new laws. That’s right, as we have officially kicked off 2023 we are looking into some of the new state laws that are now in effect as of 2023. Knowing your state laws can be very important if you want to be sure to stay out of trouble. It is very different varying from state to state. But, even more of a need to know is state laws that make take place every new year.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Dec. 11-17, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for the period of Dec. 11-17, 2022. Assault on a female, 2100 block of NC Highway 33 E., Chocowinity, 11:40 a.m. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property at 400 block of Carteret St., Bath, at 12:32 p.m.
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Comments / 0