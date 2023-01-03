Diversity is an integral part of our society. But let’s face it, some places are more diverse than others. So if diversity is a priority for you in choosing a place to settle down then you will want to keep reading. The researchers at HomeSnacks.com ranked all 138 cities and towns in North Carolina by using Census data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey data from the US Census. Using this data the researchers calculated the HHI for each city. They did this by finding the racial breakdown of a city in percentage, squaring them, and then adding the squares together. This left us with scores ranging from 2,854 to 9,408. From there they ranked each city based on the HHI with a lower score being more diverse than a high one. And that brings us to the most diverse cities and towns in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO