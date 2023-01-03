Talking Donovan Mitchell’s 71; Browns vs. Steelers; Mary Kay Cabot, Scott Petrak on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Kenny Pickett Names Calvin Austin Second-Year Player to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still going to get a key piece to their rookie class.
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again
For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Discusses Jadeveon Clowney Situation, Agrees Myles Garrett Should Move Around
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, and gearing up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense shredded by Denver Nuggets in 121-108 loss
DENVER -- Not even the NBA’s top-ranked defense -- or a stoppage for a crooked hoop -- could slow down the rolling Denver Nuggets. The Cleveland Cavaliers opened their longest remaining road trip of the season with a 121-108 loss in the Mile High City on Friday night. The stumble snaps Cleveland’s three-game winning streak. Denver, the Western Conference’s top team, has won four of its last five and nine of 11. The Nuggets have also won 10 in a row at boisterous Ball Arena -- the most difficult building for opponents this season.
Hamlin’s injury hits close to home for Browns star who lost father to heart failure
Damar Hamlin's life-threatening heart injury hits close to home in Northeast Ohio and to the family of Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/5: Thomas Close, Chubb Ascendant, and Hard Questions
The Browns on Sunday take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in perhaps their most meaningful game of the season, and the greatest player of the Browns’ post-Betrayal era gets closer to the Hall of Fame. The best running back of that era eyes a new standard in what could, with some longevity and luck, also become a Hall of Fame career.
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas voted one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
BEREA, Ohio — Joe Thomas, announced Wednesday night as one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot candidate, called his shot for the Hall as a rookie in 2007. “I had really high expectations for myself and I remember after one of...
MLive.com
Cavaliers vs. Nuggets prediction + Caesars Ohio promo code MLIVE1BET
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a great place to bet on tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup, use this link to sign up...
