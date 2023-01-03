ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

These Olivette teens are taking ‘tikkun olam’ into their own hands

If there were a buddy movie made about tikkun olam, Nathan Goldstein and Ben Horwitz would have starring roles. The two 17-year-olds, who are seniors at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, led a successful effort to plant 1,000 trees in the St. Louis region last spring. The two plan to plant another 1,000 trees next spring, confident that the second time will be easier, based on all they learned. Their hope is that this tree planting initiative will continue long after they graduate from high school.
Sanford “Safe” Weissman

Sanford “Safe” Weissman, 98, passed away in his hometown of St. Louis, MO, January 2, 2023, surrounded by loving family. “Safe” was born in St. Louis on March 12, 1924, the youngest of seven to the late Samuel Weissman (born 1883 in Russia) and Sarah Julia Rosinsky (born 1887 in Lithuania/Russia). He was preceded in death by his siblings Selma, Dorothy, Daniel, Leona, Jane, and Jerome.
Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board

Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
