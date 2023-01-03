Read full article on original website
stljewishlight.org
These Olivette teens are taking ‘tikkun olam’ into their own hands
If there were a buddy movie made about tikkun olam, Nathan Goldstein and Ben Horwitz would have starring roles. The two 17-year-olds, who are seniors at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, led a successful effort to plant 1,000 trees in the St. Louis region last spring. The two plan to plant another 1,000 trees next spring, confident that the second time will be easier, based on all they learned. Their hope is that this tree planting initiative will continue long after they graduate from high school.
Catholic conference brings thousands of people to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — For 25 years, the SEEK Conference has been spreading God's message. The Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, aims to uplift parishioners and evangelize others in a week-long conference. The last two years, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year,...
stljewishlight.org
He was a ‘mensch’ on the bench, now retired county judge celebrates 100th birthday
“Pull in the garage so you don’t get wet in the rain,” retired St. Louis County Judge Arthur Litz writes in an email. At the appointed time, he stands there in his signature bow tie and jacket. He opens the door to his immaculately kept home in Olivette, where he lives alone.
stljewishlight.org
Sanford “Safe” Weissman
Sanford “Safe” Weissman, 98, passed away in his hometown of St. Louis, MO, January 2, 2023, surrounded by loving family. “Safe” was born in St. Louis on March 12, 1924, the youngest of seven to the late Samuel Weissman (born 1883 in Russia) and Sarah Julia Rosinsky (born 1887 in Lithuania/Russia). He was preceded in death by his siblings Selma, Dorothy, Daniel, Leona, Jane, and Jerome.
Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top
The St. Louis singer-songwriter is charging full speed ahead into 2023
inparkmagazine.com
Sandra Moore appointed as Chair of Missouri Historical Society board
Sandra M. Moore will be the new Chair of Missouri Historical Society (MHS) Board of Trustees. Moore currently serves as the Vice Chair of the MHS Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board since 2005. During her time as an MHS board member Moore has served on numerous committees including the Presidential Search Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Campaign Steering Committee and was the 2021 co-chair of the Missouri Historical Society’s Thomas Jefferson Society.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Aldermen discussing downsizing today
A special committee of St. Louis aldermen is working Thursday, January 5, to half the board.
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
St. Louis among top 25 cities for growth according to U-Haul
According to the annual U-Haul Growth Index, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., are among the more notable growth markets to make the top 25.
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option beyond St. Louis
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
KFVS12
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
Bud’s Pizza & Beer To Open on South Kingshighway This Summer
The Golden Hoosier owners Garcia Properties continue to try to fancy-up Northampton
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
KMOV
U City business owner ordered to pay back $650K in bank, pandemic fraud
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A University City man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay back $650,000 that he was convicted of stealing through bank and pandemic-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said that Le Mell Harlston, 36,...
Contact 2 gets results for woman with unfinished kitchen renovation
When FOX 2's Contact 2 team first met Hattie Thomas in September, she was washing dishes in the bathroom sink of her north St. Louis home. The messy misfortune was the fallout from a still incomplete kitchen renovation.
KMOV
The origins of Lion’s Choice in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lion’s Choice started in 1967 as a St. Louis institution with small beginnings. News 4′s Steve Harris traced the origins behind the Lion in the above video.
edglentoday.com
Wall To Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings In Edwardsville Has Ribbon Cutting, Off To Solid Start
EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall. “My...
World Wide Technology looks to hire hundreds at weekend job fair
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – World Wide Technology is looking to hire hundreds of people and fill a variety of positions at a job fair this weekend. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North American Integration Center at 108 Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville.
