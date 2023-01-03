Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
knkx.org
School of Jazz guest DJ for January: Ethan Feiges
Bassist Ethan Feiges joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for January. He is a senior and member of the jazz band at Newport High School in Bellevue. Get to know Ethan and check out his playlist full of legendary bass players. Which instrument do you play and why?. I have...
KING-5
Try this tasty coq au vin
SEATTLE — It's cold outside, but luckily chef Danielle Kartes has the perfect cold weather recipe to share with us!. She joined the show to demonstrate how to make a classic French assiette. Coq au Vin. Serves 4 | Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 60-90 minutes. INGREDIENTS:
KING-5
Hello fashionista: Set those style resolutions for 2023
SEATTLE — NEW YEAR'S STYLE RESOLUTIONS 2023. Why is personal style high on so many peoples’ New Year's Resolutions?. Probably because there are so many things in this life that we cannot control, and this is one area you can! You have a choice what you buy, what you bring into your closet, what you put on your body. Every morning we make a choice when we get dressed and — it’s a small thing — but you can choose to put on something that makes you feel good or can choose to put on something that makes you feel blah. But I know a lot of people feel stress and pressure around this topic, so hopefully these tips can help.
KING-5
Ryan's REZ-ipes food truck brings fresh eats from Tulalip - 2022's BEST
TULALIP, Wash. — Ryan's REZ-ipes is the winner of Best Food Truck in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Each time this big blue rig opens its window to hungry customers, Tulalip tradition merges with a food truck feast. "My name is Ryan Gobin and this is Ryan’s...
nwnewsradio.com
Dori Monson dies: Seattle radio loses one of its most distinctive, and most controversial, voices
The Seattle native and outspoken talk show host died Saturday night, according to KIRO radio. Northwest Newsradio’s Gregg Hersholt was friends with Dori for decades, including a long stint as colleagues on KIRO . Gregg tells reporter Corwin Haeck Dori the person differed from his lightning rod on-air personality, offering a deeply felt, family-oriented community spirit. Click to listen. (Photo credit: MyNorthwest)
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
Northwest Native Canoe Center preps for 2023 construction
The long-planned South Lake Union project will start with the Canoe Carving House.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
downtownbellevue.com
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Upworthy
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
The Suburban Times
Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway
For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
