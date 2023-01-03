SEATTLE — NEW YEAR'S STYLE RESOLUTIONS 2023. Why is personal style high on so many peoples’ New Year's Resolutions?. Probably because there are so many things in this life that we cannot control, and this is one area you can! You have a choice what you buy, what you bring into your closet, what you put on your body. Every morning we make a choice when we get dressed and — it’s a small thing — but you can choose to put on something that makes you feel good or can choose to put on something that makes you feel blah. But I know a lot of people feel stress and pressure around this topic, so hopefully these tips can help.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO