How redistricting affected two Seattle neighborhoods

Yesler Way — a steep, busy street that early Seattle lumberjacks used to skid logs down into Elliott Bay — physically splits the Yesler Terrace neighborhood in half. But for years, it’s also been a political boundary between two Seattle city council districts. "When it comes time...
New King County Health Director settles in as pandemic lingers

Dr. Faisal Khan began working as Seattle & King County’s Public Health Director in September. He came to Seattle after serving as public health director in St. Louis County, Missouri. Khan has also worked in several countries studying communicable diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis and polio. Khan spoke with All...
