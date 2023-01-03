Read full article on original website
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
ROBERT FERRA, 90
Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, Creekside, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932 in Punxsutawney. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and...
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
NOAH HOOVER, 26
Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
BLAIRSVILLE, COMMODORE, CREEKSIDE FIRE CREWS UNVEIL EMERGENCY STATISTICS
Three more Indiana County fire departments revealed their 2022 statistics. Blairsville Fire Department announced their statistics this afternoon in a Facebook post. Last year, crews responded to 337 calls. Officials say 70 percent of those calls were to provide aid to neighboring departments, while they received aid 22 percent of the time.
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
INDIANA GIRLS, UNITED BOYS PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
HERITAGE CONFERENCE — BOYS. A slow start didn’t keep United down for long as they trounced Marion Center, 65-26. Todd Marino has the recap. In other scores, Portage defeated Purchase Line, 76-33. The Mustangs outscored the Red Dragons, 23-5, in the first quarter and led 46-20 at the half. Portage then poured on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Purchase Line, 21-4, before putting the game away in the fourth.
TWO SUSPECTS IN 2020 SHOOTING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Two of the suspects in a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments will be in Indiana County Court today. 20-year-olds Terrion Gates and Isaiah Moore, both of Philadelphia, are due in court for their status conferences today in front of Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco. They are two of the suspects in the shooting death of Jadeyn Wright on October 17th of 2020. Police say that they, along with 20-year-old Isabella Edmonds of Indiana and 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown, went to purchase marijuana from Wright at the Carriage House Apartments, which ended with Wright being shot.
CRIMSON HAWKS STILL ROLLING AS ’23 SCHEDULE TIPS OFF
The IUP basketball teams tipped off the 2023 portion of their schedule the same way they ended 2022 – by winning. Jack Benedict has the recap. Women’s coach Craig Carey says Alana Cardona is a good example of how he wants his team to play. Men’s coach Joe...
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE RESULTS
There were a couple of Heritage Conference showdowns last night as the top girls teams in the East and the West met each other. At the Homerdome, West leader River Valley jumped out to a big first quarter lead and knocked off defending conference champion Homer-Center. Ava Perischetti led the...
POLICE REPORTS: THEFT, CRASH
State police are continuing to investigate a theft that happened last month at a home in West Kittanning Borough. Troopers were initially dispatched on December 5th at 10:50 AM after receiving a call from 87-year-old Tillie Anderson of Harrison Street. She told police that $7000, all in $100 bills, was missing from her home. State police took a close look at the house and saw no signs of forced entry. Anderson told police that she believed a family member stole the money.
MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING METH DUE FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY
Charges have been filed and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing and disposing of chemical waste, and misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th. State police were dispatched to a home at 1912 Route 56 East and found items needed for the manufacture of meth using the “one-pot” method, along with a spent “one-pot”. The state police clandestine laboratory response team was able to gather evidence and clear the scene without further incident. Bail was initially set for Sager at $100,000 bail, and he has been in jail since then.
HOMER CITY MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG-RELATED CRIMES WAIVES PRELIMINARY HEARING
A Homer City man accused of making methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing and will head to trial. 57-year-old George F. Sager of Homer City had his preliminary hearing this morning in front of District Judge Robert Bell, Sr. He faces single felony counts of operating a meth lab and possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of depositing, storing, and disposing of chemical waste, along with misdemeanor ephedrine possession and possession of a controlled substance for an incident on December 18th.
FOUR INDIANA COUNTY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGNS
Four Indiana County Republican row officers announced their candidacy for re-election this morning. Among those announcing their candidacy for the May 16th primary election were Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, who seeks a second term in office; Sheriff Bob Fyock, who seeks his sixth term; Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Randy Degenkolb, who seeks a third term; and County Auditor Bonni Dunlap, who also seeks a second term.
