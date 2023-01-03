Read full article on original website
Maine Child Welfare Agency Reports Systemic, Deadly Failures in 2022
A Maine child was born into a household with parents who neglected him, restrained him for long periods of time, and ignored him. Despite multiple investigations beginning with the child’s birth, reports of domestic violence and medical neglect, five months passed before the child was rescued into state custody.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down...
Maine child welfare needs more improvements, report says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's child welfare system needs additional improvements, according to an annual report. The Maine Child Welfare Services Ombudsman said in the report that more than half of child welfare cases reviewed had “substantial issues.” The ombudsman also cited an overall “downward trend” in child welfare practices.
Here's when Maine expects to start mailing $450 relief checks
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?
Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
News from Augusta: Let’s Start the New Year with Heating and Housing Assistance
As with every New Year, I find myself simultaneously reflecting on the successes and struggles of the past year and hoping that 2023 will bring more successes than struggles. This hope has already been met with the announcement of committee assignments over the holiday break. I’m happy to serve again as Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, in addition to serving on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. From my experience as a farmer with focus on environmental protection, it’s an honor to start this new legislative session by continuing my work from the past two years.
Northern Light Health to outsource 1,400 workers to Minnesota-based company
PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health employs more than 12,000 people in Maine. But soon, more than 11 percent of that workforce will have a different employer. The healthcare organization said 1,400 employees will soon be outsourced to the Minnesota-based company Optum. It's all part of a new strategic relationship between the two companies.
Winter Energy Relief Plan signed into law by Governor Mills
AUGUSTA– Just hours before her inauguration, Governor Janet Mills signed into law her Winter Energy Relief Plan which was approved by the Maine Legislature earlier today. The measure includes $450 dollar relief checks that the administration says could start mailing out before the end of the month. The package...
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends
YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out
Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance
There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
Mills celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473...
$450 checks to help Mainers with heating costs expected to be sent starting in mid-January
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers could receive a $450 check from the state in a matter of weeks. It's meant to help offset high heating costs, and it's part of an emergency heating relief plan which the governor said was her first priority. Both the House and Senate passed...
