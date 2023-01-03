It was a Rebel sweep over the Panthers Thursday evening from the Panther Pit at Storm Lake St. Mary's High School. The Panther Girls came into the new year with a record of 1-4 overall, where Sioux Central was 3-3. The Rebels jumped out to a 35-16 halftime lead with Junior Guard Bradi Krager erupting for 16 first half points. The Rebels consistently bothered the Panthers with a full court press resulting in many turnovers and only allowing four points in the second half to finish with a 62-20 victory.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO