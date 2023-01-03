Read full article on original website
Kim Laursen, age 68, of Sac City
Funeral Services for Kim Laursen, age 68 of Sac City, will be at 10:30AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be held from 4-6PM on Sunday at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Kim passed away on Thursday, January...
Storm Lake Police Community Officer Retiring
Graciela Vreize, a Storm Lake Police Community Service Officer, has announced that she'll be retiring from the Storm Lake Police Department next Wednesday, January 11th. Vrieze has served with the SLPD since 1993 and was the first bi-lingual community service officer to assist in the Storm Lake area. The public...
Christian Goyne Yarns Sentenced to Life in Prison
Christian Goyne Yarns was sentenced today (Thur) to life in prison in the February 3rd, 2022 fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Judge Carl Petersen handed down the sentence after denying a motion by defense attorneys for a new trial. Goyne...
Leadership Change at Storm Lake Radio
Storm Lake Radio has a new general manager. Laura Hanks took over as station manager on January 1st for Buzz Paterson, who had been the GM since 2001. Buzz started in radio in 1987, and will continue working for the stations on a part time basis. Laura began at Storm...
Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended
The Snow Emergency issued for Storm Lake has been extended to Thursday (Jan. 5th) at 6am. A reminder that during a snow emergency, Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2am and 6am; parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D; Parking is allowed overnight in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C during a snow emergency.
Christian Goyne Yarns Seeking a New Trial
A man convicted in the shooting of a woman early last year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. Online court documents show the motion for Christian Goyne Yarns was filed by defense attorney Brendan Kelly December 30th. The state, represented by Susan Krisko of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, has filed a resistance.
Driver Cited After Semi Rollover in Clay County
No injuries were reported following a semi rollover accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at 11:45 Wednesday morning. 59-year-old Randolph Huffman of Rockport, Texas was driving a semi north in the 39-hundred mile of county road M-27 when he lost control, drove into the east ditch, and rolled over onto the passenger side.
Domestic Disturbance in Ruthven Leads to Arrest
An investigation into a domestic disturbance in late December at a residence in Ruthven resulted in an arrest. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called shortly after 8:40pm on December 29th to 1201 Merrill Street in Ruthven. A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Jamison Miller of Ruthven. Miller was charged with child endangerment, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.
Sioux Central Basketball Teams Roll On Over St. Mary's
It was a Rebel sweep over the Panthers Thursday evening from the Panther Pit at Storm Lake St. Mary's High School. The Panther Girls came into the new year with a record of 1-4 overall, where Sioux Central was 3-3. The Rebels jumped out to a 35-16 halftime lead with Junior Guard Bradi Krager erupting for 16 first half points. The Rebels consistently bothered the Panthers with a full court press resulting in many turnovers and only allowing four points in the second half to finish with a 62-20 victory.
BVU to Host Meet-and-Greet for New Head Football Coach
Buena Vista University will host a meet-and-greet welcoming its new Head Football Coach, Austin Dickinson this coming Monday, January 9th at Lake Avenue Lounge in downtown Storm Lake. The event will begin at 5pm, and is open to the public. Coach Dickinson, a former Beaver football player and assistant coach,...
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
