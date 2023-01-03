David Scott Kelle, 40, of Auburn, formerly of Sterling, died at CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha on January 4, 2023. He was born on June 13, 1982 at Lincoln and lived in Sterling. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 2000 and worked at Scott’s Café in Sterling. He moved to SENDS in Auburn in 1998 and worked for a time at a motel there. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He enjoyed photography, swimming, dancing, going to church, people – especially his friends at SENDS and his roommates, David and Danny.

AUBURN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO