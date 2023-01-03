Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
WOWT
Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
klin.com
Dozens Of New Lincoln Restaurants Opened In 2022
There were a record number of restaurant openings in Lincoln in 2022. “We surprisingly had way more openings than closings,” Grow Lincoln co-host Dave Albers told LNK Today. “Our average, since we’ve been doing this, is 29 closes and 31.3 openings.”. 70 percent of the 37...
KETV.com
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down over tax issue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has suspended all programming over a tax issue that dates back more than a decade. The news came in a letter from Michelle Andahl, the former Sarpy County election commissioner. She said she's stepping down as president and CEO of the...
KETV.com
Nebraska's I-80 Speedway to close after 20 years, will auction equipment from track
GREENWOOD, Neb. — After 20 years, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway will wave the checkered flag and close up shop. The Kosiski family sold the land so that they could focus on other projects. Now, it's time to get rid of all the equipment. There will be an auction later this...
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klkntv.com
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society cuts adoption fees in half to celebrate the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society’s New Year, New Home event is looking to make sure dogs find a loving family in 2023. All adoption fees for dogs five months and older will be 50% off. This special runs through Sunday, January 15. Just visit the Pieloch...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
Data Center Knowledge
Google Adds to Its Omaha Footprint with New Data Center Development
Google, through one of its local representatives, requested re-zoning for a future data center site on 187 acres of agricultural land in Omaha, Neb. The leading CSP’s re-zoning request comes just months after colos QTS and Compass ran into steep opposition of their re-zoning ambitions for land near the Manassas National Battlefield Park in Prince William County, Va. AWS also ran into issues in Loudoun County when locals sought to end development for one of the data centers, also in Prince William County.
WOWT
How to file a claim for pothole damage to your car in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flat tire, a bent wheel -- damage from a pothole isn’t something you want to deal with. Although it might be a long shot, the City of Omaha will sometimes help with the costs. About one in every eight claims got paid between 2020 and 2022.
kzum.org
Stransky 2023 Applications Are NOW OPEN!
The free summer concert series will celebrate 20 years in 2023!. Concerts take place every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Stransky Park, located in Lincoln’s Irvingdale Neighborhood, near 17th & Harrison. Booking decisions will be made in June by a special Concert Series Committee composed of volunteers.
News Channel Nebraska
David S. Kelle
David Scott Kelle, 40, of Auburn, formerly of Sterling, died at CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha on January 4, 2023. He was born on June 13, 1982 at Lincoln and lived in Sterling. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 2000 and worked at Scott’s Café in Sterling. He moved to SENDS in Auburn in 1998 and worked for a time at a motel there. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He enjoyed photography, swimming, dancing, going to church, people – especially his friends at SENDS and his roommates, David and Danny.
townlively.com
Helpers Wanted - Experience Not Necessary
When Keith Cotton, director of outreach with Servants Inc., looks for volunteers, carpentry, HVAC, and plumbing skills are not necessarily a requirement. "Physical (home) repairs are important, but we also put an emphasis on building relationships," said Cotton of Servants Inc., an organization that performs home repairs and construction for those in need.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
