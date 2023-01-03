ASUS updates its ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops with NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics

What you need to know

ASUS has updated its Zephyrus gaming laptop at CES 2023 with minor changes on the outside and the latest and greatest on the inside.

Latest generation CPUs from AMD and Intel are offered across the range.

All use NVIDIA's latest RTX 40 series graphics for laptops.

If there's one thing that CES is never short of, that would be new gaming laptops, and ASUS has taken enough to fill the show all by itself. Joining the 2023 Strix line-up is a refreshed range of Zephyrus laptops that follow much the same trend.

The ROG Zephyrus laptops share much of the same DNA as the Strix family but are more focused on being slimmer, lighter, and altogether more portable. None of that is changing, and from the outside, it doesn't look like much has at all. All the good stuff is going on under the hood.

That means new CPUs from Intel and AMD are on offer and, of course, NVIDIA's latest RTX 40 series laptop graphics. The Zephyrus Duo is also sticking around and gets itself a suitably ludicrous 2023 performance upgrade, too.

ROG Zephyrus Duo is still absurdly impressive

The dual-screened Zephyrus Duo has always been the star of the lineup and it's getting itself a nice little upgrade package for 2023. The basic package remains the same, but the internals have been given a kick in the pants with about the most power you could squeeze in.

The CPU has been upgraded to a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 unit, while the graphics are taken care of in the form of the NVIDIA RTX 4090. The max TGP is limited to 125W, but given how sleek this laptop is and the fact you have two displays, it's nothing to be sniffed at.

It also still commands a serious price nudging $4,000. But there's still nothing else like it.

Hardware upgrades across the range

The rest of the Zephyrus range also sees significant upgrades. The M16 has been completely redesigned and will come with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 24-core CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics. Packing ASUS' latest TriFan cooling system and full-width heatsink, the TGP on the latest model is 20W higher than its predecessor.

The chassis has also had an upgrade with a better finish on its exterior and a much-improved version of ASUS' matrix display on the lid.

As with the Strix family, the Zephyrus laptops will be getting the latest Nebula displays with 3ms or less response time and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The M16 additionally gets the Nebula HDR panel with 1,100 nits brightness and QHD resolution at 240 Hz.

The new Zephyrus laptops will become available beginning in late Q1 2023