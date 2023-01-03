ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBLive Sports Florida’s Boys Basketball Power 25: Winter Haven climbs to No. 5 after Kingdom of the Sun tournament

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPcGO_0k2CmMZo00

The summer/fall sports are all coming to a close and we’re now heading into the winter season, which means basketball is upon us. The Sunshine State features a couple of the top teams in the country as Montverde Academy and Columbus remain our No. 1 and No. 2 teams in our rankings. Winter Haven of Polk County makes the biggest jump of any team, from No. 17 to No. 5 after defeating Olympia in the Kingdom of the Sun championship final. Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Florida Boys Basketball Power 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SG6PL_0k2CmMZo00

1. Montverde Academy (9-2): The Eagles soared past Umatilla and The Villages in preseason action, but then lost 65-54 to the No. 2 team in the country, AZ Compass Prep (AZ). Montverde bounced back with a 85-42 win over Pleasant Grove (UT) and a blowout victory over IMG Academy. Eagles just lost to Mount St. Joseph (MD) in Hawaii.

2. Columbus (10-3): Now that the season has tipped off for the Explorers, they have made their case in being one of the best programs in the Sunshine State. Columbus has wins over Wyatt (TX), DME Academy and Miami. Only losses have come to Duncanville (TX), Imhotep Charter (PA) and John Marshall (VA).

3. IMG Academy (6-1): In what was a highly anticipated matchup between the Ascenders and No. 1 Eagles turned into a rout a several weeks ago. This IMG Academy is still one of the most talented teams in the Sunshine State.

4. Sagemont (13-1): After winning 25 games in the 2021-2022 season, Sagemont has raced out to an undefeated start with wins over Somerset Academy, Boyd Anderson and Riviera Prep early on. Only loss has come to North Oldham (KY).

5. Winter Haven (12-2): An impressive tournament win in the Kevin Brown TOC in Illinois has these Blue Devils off to a strong start. Fringe state title contenders? Winning the 49th annual Kingdom of the Sun championship game against Winter Haven helped prove they belong among the best in the state.

6. Orlando Christian Prep (12-1): The season started with a win for the Warriors as they edged out Edgewater 56-49 in a tightly contested matchup. Lone loss has come against Olympia in overtime. The Warriors were impressive in a 80-57 rout of Martin County.

7. Olympia (10-1): In a tight Kingdom of the Sun championship final against Winter Haven, the Titans lost narrowly 74-69. Jizzle James is still one of the top players around and there’s still plenty of games left to be played.

8. Oak Ridge (8-4): Now the season has started for the Pioneers and this team is rolling. Wins over Tri-Cities (GA) and Mainland are solid, but the more impressive victories followed against Windermere and The Villages Charter. The Pioneers have lost three in a row, but one of those came against national power Duncanville (TX) in a close loss.

9. Riviera Prep (9-2): The Bulldogs started off the season with an impressive wins over South Dade, Keys Gate and Schoolhouse Prep. Riviera Prep brings back sophomore Dante Allen, who should see his stock rise this season.

10. Mater Lakes Academy (14-2): The only losses of the season for the Bears came up against No. 7 Sagemont and Crossroads (CA). Other than that, this Mater Lakes club has rolled so far through the competition.

11. Cypress Bay (11-1): We don’t necessarily like vaulting a team high up into the rankings while being unranked, but the Lightning deserve it. They are averaging around 72 points per game and will have some challenges ahead versus Westminster Academy and Pembroke Pines Charter.

12. FSU High (12-1): Right out of the gates, the Seminoles have been one of the Big Bend’s top clubs. The Seminoles have wins over Florida A&M, Oldsmar Christian and Lee (AL). The Seminoles just recently lost 64-62 to Maclay. FSU High went 3-0 at the Sun Bash Tournament in St. Petersburg, FL.

13. Maclay (11-2): Forward Blaise Wallace has been on a tear for the Marauders, averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game. Beating FSU High played a big factor in bringing them into the Power 25. Maclay suffered its first two losses of the season against Edgewater and No. 6 Orlando Christian Prep 45-43 loss.

14. Central Florida Christian (7-2): Whew. If the season opener was any indication for this Eagles team, they’ll have some battles with clubs in the region. Central Florida defeated Apopka 63-61 and Dr. Phillips 55-48 last weekend. The Eagles’ two losses are to Leesburg and Butler (PA).

15. Southridge (13-3): The Spartans are another South Florida club that we couldn’t wait to have slowly climb up the Power 25. A recent 54-50 win over Norland proved to be the game that moved Southridge into the rankings. Southridge’s only three losses are to No. 10 Mater Lakes, Grant County (KY) and Berkeley Prep.

16. Norland (9-3): A little bit of a surprise to start the season off has been Norland, who owns quality wins over Miami Country Day and Bartow. The Vikings have a tough regular season slate that includes Leesburg and Gulliver Prep. Norland recently lost 72-60 to No. 10 Mater Lakes Academy.

17. NSU University (9-1): The Sharks are off to a strong start and though they narrowly lost to Sagemont, that’s not a bad thing. Leading the way scoring wise for NSU University is sophomore Kohl Rosario at 17.4 points a contest.

18. Providence School (12-1): The Stallions have been scoring the basketball just about as good as anyone, averaging around 63.7 points per game. This team has shown they are for real in the early going. Can they keep it up? Only loss is against No. Winter Haven.

19. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-1): The Raiders have catapulted themselves into the Power 25 rankings with a strong start. A win over Clearwater Calvary Christian recently was impressive. Only loss has come against South Gwinnett of Georgia.

20. Westminster Academy (7-3): A loss to Mater Lakes drops the Lions down in our Power 25, but this Westminster Academy club is still a contender in Class 3A. A big win over North Broward Prep was a nice notch to the belt, but then lost to IMG Academy Blue a few days later.

21. Jesuit (12-1): This Tigers’ team has reeled off 12 straight wins to start the season and has won every game by double digits with the exception of IMG Academy White. Junior Christopher Moliere leads the team with 18.7 points per game. The Tigers dropped their first game against Strake Jesuit (TX) 56-48.

22. Belen Jesuit (8-3): The Wolverines make their debut into our Power 25 rankings and recent wins over Doral Academy and Archbishop McCarthy bring them in. Not to mention their only three losses have come to Riviera Prep, Archbishop Moeller (OH) and Mater Lakes Academy, also ranked in these rankings.

23. DME Academy (12-4): This DME Academy team has played a very tough schedule through 16 games. The Daytona Beach-based team has wins over The Rock, Williston and Edgewater.

24. Clearwater Calvary Christian (11-2): The Warriors have been one of the more impressive teams over the past month. A 3-0 record at the Sun Bash Tournament included a win over previously undefeated East Lake.

25. Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian (5-7): The Eagles are back-to-back state champions and are led by Memphis commitment Carl Cherenfant and Jaylen Curry at point guard. This team is loaded. Though they have seven losses, most have come against out-of-state opponents.

Teams on the bubble: Clearwater Gibbs, Andrew Jackson, Evans, Windermere, Lake Highland Prep, Pine Forest, Jones, Bradford, Wharton, North Florida Educational Institute, Leesburg, Pembroke Pines Charter, Tampa Catholic, The Rock, North Broward Prep, Wekiva, Suwannee.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

