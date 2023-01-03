ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Engram on playing Saturday: 'The faster it gets here, the better'

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a six-day week ahead of the de facto AFC South championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson would’ve preferred the team had a full week to prepare, but tight end Evan Engram isn’t concerned about it at all.

“I’m ready to go right now,” Engram said on Jags Report Live on Monday. “After the game yesterday, I was pretty pumped about the week. So the faster it gets here, the better.”

Momentum is clearly on the Jaguars’ side in the matchup. The team’s 31-3 win over the Houston Texans was its fourth in a row and the fifth win for Jacksonville in the last six weeks. The Titans lost a sixth straight game Thursday when the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 27-13 win.

The Jaguars are a touchdown favorite in the matchup and can secure their second ever AFC South title with a win.

Engram, 28, set new franchise records for receptions (69) and receiving yards (739) in a season by a Jaguars tight end. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

