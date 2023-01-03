ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Community supports local family trying to recover daughter's body following accident

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, her parents learned on Christmas evening she had sent a distress signal while on her trip after experiencing freezing rain and high winds.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire at Dodgeville apartment building displaces 7

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets, the American Red Cross said. In a news release, the Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
STOUGHTON, WI
Punch

Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise

The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
BARABOO, WI
WGN News

Wisc. woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
DANE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately

Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy