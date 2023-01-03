Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Related
2 injured in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. The 38-year-old was kidnapped and murdered by Rayshawn Smith on July 23rd, 2022. Her body was found behind EcoLab, at 5151 East Rockton Road, where Smith worked. […]
fox47.com
Community supports local family trying to recover daughter's body following accident
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, her parents learned on Christmas evening she had sent a distress signal while on her trip after experiencing freezing rain and high winds.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal. The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries...
Husband and wife combine dental practices into new office in Verona
A pair of dental clinics merged to become one on Thursday, and the reason behind the move was love.
Fire at Dodgeville apartment building displaces 7
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A fire at an apartment building in Dodgeville Tuesday morning displaced seven people and numerous pets, the American Red Cross said. In a news release, the Dodgeville Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building on North Douglas Street just before 9:50 a.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment. When they got to the...
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
nbc15.com
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
Wisc. woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
nbc15.com
Woman taken to hospital after wreck involving school bus in Dane Co.
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 66-year-old woman was rescued from her vehicle Thursday after a crash involving a school bus, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies reported that the bus was driving southbound on Oak Park Road and allegedly didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Oak Park and Highway 12.
Illinois Animal Shelter Needs to Find Homes for 41 Dogs Immediately
Winnebago County Animals Services in Rockford has issued an urgent plea for adopters as its dog population reaches "critical capacity". There's one big thing I never like to see attached to anything posted by Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford; the words "urgent" and "critical", and today I saw both of them...
Person found dead following Dodgeville house fire, officials say
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One person was found dead following a house fire in Dodgeville Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of North Main and East Jewett streets. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and quickly extinguished the...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Over 100K gallons of water used to fight fire at Portage dairy plant
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to Associated Milk Producers, Inc. in Portage Monday night. The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Brook Street. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived. Crews from numerous nearby departments were called in...
Comments / 0