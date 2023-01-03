Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
kentreporter.com
Homeless activity reportedly starts two Kent vacant home fires
Two vacant homes caught fire Friday morning, Jan. 6 in separate incidents in Kent with each reportedly caused by homeless who used the houses. Nobody was injured in either fire, said Pat Pawlak, spokesperson for Kent-based Puget Sound Fire. Firefighters responded at about 3:42 a.m. to a house fire in...
kentreporter.com
Let’s say our 8 billionth person was born in South King County | Livingston
The United Nations announced Nov. 8 that the world had just welcomed its 8 billionth human passenger. As Earth’s human population keeps growing, we need to consider our collective responsibility to each child as well as the rapid growth of our population. There is no way to specifically say where that child was born, so for the sake of discussion, let’s say that our 8 billionth person was born in South King County (SKC).
kentreporter.com
One person taken to hospital after Kent hazardous chemical leak
Paramedics transported one person to a local hospital and five others were evaluated on scene after a hazardous chemical release Wednesday, Jan. 4 at a warehouse in Kent. Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One responded at about 2:05 p.m. to Univar, 8201 S. 212th St., according to an email from Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak. One person evaluated by paramedics was an employee from Univar and the other five were from a neighboring business.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
kentreporter.com
Kent sets public meetings about new East Hill Community Park
Residents can give Kent city parks staff input at two public meetings about development of the new East Hill North Community in the Panther Lake area. Staff wants to know what people want to see in the new park on 33 acres near 132nd Avenue SE and SE 216th Street.
kentreporter.com
5 teens arrested after police chase ends in Federal Way
Five teenage suspects led Seattle Police on a car chase ending at The Commons mall on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, according to police. Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the area of 1928 S. Commons in Federal Way after 1 p.m. The teens reportedly robbed a man in Ballard...
kentreporter.com
Kent apartment rents drop 1.3% in December compared to previous month
Apartment rents in Kent dropped 1.3% in December 2022 compared to the previous month. Prices are up 4% compared to December 2021, according to the latest report by apartmentlist.com. Median monthly rent is $1,431 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,845 for a two-bedroom apartment. Kent’s rent growth of 4% over...
kentreporter.com
King County judge orders Federal Way Discount Guns to stop high-capacity magazine sales
A King County judge has ordered Federal Way Discount Guns to stop selling illegal high-capacity magazines, according to the state Attorney General’s Office on Jan. 6. In July 2022, the Legislature adopted a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines, which is any magazine that holds more than 10 rounds.
kentreporter.com
Kent judge rules man incompetent to stand trial in Meridian school incident
A Kent judge ruled the man charged with two incidents at Meridian Elementary School is currently incompetent to stand trail. Kent Municipal Court Judge Michael Frans issued his ruling at a Dec. 30 hearing after he reviewed two competency evaluations of Noah Peterson, 26, of Kent. The ruling also includes an order for restoration treatment for Peterson at a state mental health facility through the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).
kentreporter.com
Kent’s Fincher part of statewide campaign to increase recycling
Kent City Councilmember Brenda Fincher joined two state legislators and others at the Seattle Aquarium to help launch a new bill to eliminate unnecessary packaging and improve recycling. Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, and Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, will introduce a bill during the 2023 legislative session, which starts Jan....
kentreporter.com
King Showcase in Kent to feature state-ranked high school basketball teams
Several state-ranked high school boys and girls basketball teams will clash in the 12th annual King Showcase on Monday, Jan. 16 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The schedule includes the Kentridge boys against Mount Si at 7 p.m. Mount Si is ranked No. 2 and Kentridge No. 9 in the Jan. 4 Associated Press poll of sportswriters across the state.
Comments / 0