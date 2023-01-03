Read full article on original website
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
Derek Carr’s brother opens up on Raiders’ benching
In all likelihood, Derek Carr has quarterbacked his last game for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was benched for the remainder of the season following the team’s Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve. Carr and the Raiders have agreed that he should not even be with the team for the remainder Read more... The post Derek Carr’s brother opens up on Raiders’ benching appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How the Raiders Scuttled the 49ers Ship
The 49ers got their ninth straight win and currently own the No. 2 seed in NFC, but they lost Dre Greenlaw (back) and Aaron Banks (knee). As of now, we don't for how long they will be out. The 49ers defense had another stinker, allowing the Raiders to gain a...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players
Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
Ron Rivera says Commanders have to ‘solidify’ quarterback. Should he get another chance to do so?
Three years to the day after he was introduced as Washington’s new coach, Ron Rivera on Monday sat in a conference room inside the team’s facility and reflected on his tenure. Looking back, after being eliminated from the playoffs for a second straight season, Rivera said he knows...
Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video
The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring.
Nick Bosa wants Super Bowl trophy, says DPOY would be 'icing on the cake'
49ers defensive end and NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss how DPOY is secondary to winning a Super Bowl.
Nick Bosa explains why Josh Jacob is the best back he’s faced, says Raiders game helped 49ers
After Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was impressed. Perhaps he had underestimated his opponent a bit. It took everything they had for the 49ers to escape Allegiant Stadium with the victory. Four quarters of action wasn't enough to do it. It took overtime.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray undergoes ACL surgery, more updates provided
The 2022 NFL season came to a conclusion for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when he suffered a torn ACL
Zach Thomas once again named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Miami Dolphins great, Zach Thomas, has once again been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Despite being left out of the prestigious club thus far, the former middle linebacker looks to finally break through and get the nod in this year’s star-studded group. More...
Ten Players Listed as DNP in Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report of Week 18's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. These are purely estimations as the team only held a walk-thru:. DNP: Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Chris Banjo, Kelvin Beachum, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Ledbetter and Colt...
Kyle Shanahan gives huge update on star players
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the top teams in the entire NFL even despite some pretty unfortunate injury luck to their star players. But it’s looking like the team could get two of those players back in the near future with Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell returning to practice. The Niners have been Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives huge update on star players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
