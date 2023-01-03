ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WYFF4.com

Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say

GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
GREER, SC
106.3 WORD

Pedestrian hit and killed by train identified

The Pedestrian that was killed after being hit by a train in the Upstate has been identified. As we previously reported, The Greer Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a man hit by a train, Thursday.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

