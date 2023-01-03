Read full article on original website
James Thomas Fayard
James Thomas Fayard, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the age of 78. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, born on February 13, 1944. James was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dana Sellier Fayard; his mother, Gertrude Landry; and a sister, Carol Fayard Barrack.
