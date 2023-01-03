In the second half of the Eighteenth Century the Gulf Coast was in a period of transition both politically and economically. During this Colonial Period of our history this land called West Florida was transferred from France to Great Britain in 1763, and then to Spain in 1783. The Pearl River Valley looked attractive to potential settlers, but the threat of attacks from Indians, pirates, or robbers as well as the unreliability of land claims discouraged migration. This state of relative chaos was recognized by all the various players in this drama, but skilled local leadership was needed to facilitate the inevitable annexation by the United States of the Gulf Coast. In these precarious but crucial times an “indispensable man” was needed like George Washington in the founding of the United States. Simon Favre was the “indispensable man” in this chapter of Hancock History.

