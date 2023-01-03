Bruce Cassidy: 'You Need Secondary Scoring to Win in This League'

The Vegas Golden Knights' fourth line shined in Monday's 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Amidst the club's latest injury plague, the message has been centered around a next-man-up mentality. On Monday, that message was as evident as ever as Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy scored two goals, his first game with a goal in over a month.

Roy's first goal of the evening was assisted by fellow linemate Keegan Kolesar, with the second being assisted by linemate William Carrier.

"Well we saw that earlier in the year, and it sure helped us get going, get off on the right foot," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media on the fourth line's production following Monday's game. "Had quite the run there at the start. And it was all three of them. Koley [Kolesar] the other night and now Nic. Listen, you need secondary scoring to win in this league, it's tough. And ask Colorado tonight, right? Their top guys scored for them, they probably needed someone else. And we were able to do that tonight. And Amo [Michael Amadio] steps up again, too. Now he's playing on the top line to do that, but still.

"So happy to see Nic get rewarded. I think those three guys, they work hard. He plays in all situations: PK late in the game, power play. So again, he's an important guy for us, and [when] you go that long without scoring, it can affect you mentally. You're a forward, right? And it bothers you. So I was happy to see him not only get one, but get the extra one [which] turns out to be the game-winner."

Secondary scoring has been present at a time when it has been needed the most.

"Obviously it helps," Roy said. "I think our first line's been doing a great job, they've been scoring a lot of goals. So it's nice to help them, and I think we've been able to do that in the last two, three games. So it's good.

The Golden Knights will start a seven-game homestand on Thursday, kicking off with a showdown against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

