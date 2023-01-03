Sheriff makes arrests for FTA, ROD, cyberstalking

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:

• Nakaia Carter, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with failure to return rental property.

• Selena Anderson, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

• Tiffany Stacy, of the 1200 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer and assault on a female. A $10,000 secured bond was set.

• Teresa Little, of the 100 block of Landing Drive, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with cyberstalking. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.