WSET
Taste of Virginia Expo and Market comes to Roanoke for free, family-friendly fun
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Association for Biological Farming is bringing a "Taste of Virginia" to Star City residents this weekend. On Saturday, the Taste of Virginia Expo & Market will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. at Hotel Roanoke in the Crystal Ballroom. The event is...
WSET
Hands On Learning From An Early Age at Blue Ridge Montessori School
If you're looking for ways to give your little one a jump start in the world, you may want to consider a Blue Ridge Montessori education. Emily learns more about this approach and how it can help develop social and emotional skills and the love of learning.
