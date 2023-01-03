DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney reviewed the case and charged Landers with murder; he remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO