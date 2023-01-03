The Commission has charged the defendants with wire fraud, selling unregistered securities, and using investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle. U.S. Regulators are starting 2023 off with a new round of cases targeting cryptocurrency scams. Six individuals and two companies tied to an investment scheme called CoinDeal were charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

