decrypt.co
DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull
Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had arrested and filed criminal charges against the founder of an NFT project it alleges “rug pulled” holders and defrauded them of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency. Aurelien...
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Files Request to Keep Hold of $450M in Robinhood Stock
The United States Department of Justice recently seized the FTX founder's stake in the popular trading app. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a request to keep hold of his 56 million shares of the consumer trading app Robinhood, worth roughly $450 million at current prices. In a court...
decrypt.co
CoinDeal Scammers Nailed By SEC in $45 Million Fraud Case
The Commission has charged the defendants with wire fraud, selling unregistered securities, and using investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle. U.S. Regulators are starting 2023 off with a new round of cases targeting cryptocurrency scams. Six individuals and two companies tied to an investment scheme called CoinDeal were charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
decrypt.co
Were You Rekt by FTX? This Website Connects You to Law Enforcement
There are a lot of people eager to line up to collect what's theirs, so the feds have put up a website to manage the load. Are you an FTX victim? Better call the Feds. Or at least visit the website they’ve set up to distribute information about their criminal case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
decrypt.co
SDNY Launches FTX Task Force To Investigate and Recover Victim Funds
The task force will use asset forfeiture to recover billions of dollars’ worth of funds owed to victims of the exchange’s collapse. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District Of New York (SDNY) has announced the formation of an FTX task force to handle further investigations and prosecutions related to FTX.
decrypt.co
New York Attorney General Sues Ex-Celsius Boss Alex Mashinksy for Fraud
Mashinsky allegedly duped hundreds of thousands of investors out of billions of dollars of cryptocurrency. New York’s attorney general is suing ex-Celsius boss Alex Mashinsky for defrauding investors. In a Thursday statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Mashinsky “promised to lead investors to financial freedom but...
decrypt.co
Arrested Mutant Ape Planet Founder May Have Pulled Off Multiple Other NFT Rug Pulls
Blockchain data collected by analyst ZachXBT reveals that Aurelien Michel may have defrauded investors of an additional $2.7 million from other NFT scams. Aurelien Michel, the founder of NFT collection Mutant Ape Planet, was arrested this week by federal authorities for allegedly orchestrating an “NFT rug pull” scam. But that may have been just one of many scams that Michel pulled off.
decrypt.co
U.S. Judge Issues Detention Order for Mango Markets Attacker
Avraham Eisenberg has been deemed a serious flight risk due to his background and potentially tens of millions in secret wealth. A U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico has issued a detention order for Mango Markets attacker Avraham Eisenberg. In a court filing, Magistrate Judge Bruce McGiverin...
