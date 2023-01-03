Billy Napier: Jaden Robinson Will Help Gators' 'Critical Need' at LB

Inside linebacker is a "critical need" for the Gators following three postseason departures. Freshman Jaden Robinson will help fill the void, per Billy Napier.

One hundred and fifty-three tackles, four sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

The losses of Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney to the upcoming NFL Draft leave Florida without the above production at the inside linebacker position, what the duo compiled throughout the 2022 season.

Such statistics aren't easy to replace under any circumstance. They might be peculiarly difficult for the Gators to supplant in the immediate future considering the numbers game of its own that Florida is playing in the second level of its defense.

Diwun Black , a reserve, left the program before Miller and Burney and is in the transfer portal, meaning three scholarship inside linebackers from the 2022 roster remain with the team.

Head coach Billy Napier admitted during the early signing period that Florida has "certainly got a critical need at inside backer." He hopes that Ohio State transfer Teradja Mitchell , who committed to the program on Monday, and Jaden Robinson , who signed with the Gators hours before Napier's confession on Dec. 21, can help fill that void.

The latter, in particular, was a prized member of Florida's group of signees in Napier's eyes.

"Jaden is one of my favorite players in the class," Napier said.

A product of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia, Robinson played his high school ball about 45 minutes north of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. He originally committed to South Carolina on July 4, 2022, but flipped to Florida just over a month later on Aug. 10.

Most of his career with the Tigers was spent as a safety/Apex defender with responsibilities in coverage and space, which Napier claimed at one point allowed him to score a defensive touchdown in seven consecutive games.

"Think about that for a second. Seven weeks in a row, this guy scores a defensive touchdown," Napier stressed. "Very difficult to do."

However, Florida believes Robinson can make an even more significant impact closer to the line of scrimmage.

Robinson blipped onto UF's radar while attending one of the program's summer recruiting camps, showcasing not only his intriguing skill set in a competitive setting but also a frame that could withstand the wear and tear that comes with playing linebacker.

"He shows up at camp, and we get him at 6-foot and a half, 221 [pounds]. He's kind of grown into his body." Napier recalled. "They played him at WILL [weak-side] linebacker in the camp, and we had a chance to watch him. It became pretty evident that he could play linebacker ... very instinctive player. He's got a knack. He's tough."

While a position change would suggest Robinson might need some time to develop before taking the field, early snaps aren't out of the realm of possibility if the past is any indication of the future.

Shemar James , a 2022 recruit who re-committed to the program after Napier's hiring, quickly rose up UF's linebacker depth chart as a true freshman despite enrolling during the summer and missing spring camp. His 369 defensive snaps ranked third among UF's six inside 'backers to take the field last season, suggesting he's in line to start in 2023.

Who will start next to James remains to be seen. Mitchell is a likely candidate considering his experience but rising junior Derek Wingo and redshirt sophomore Scooby Williams will contend for the role after earning 127 and 146 respective snaps of their own in 2022, the former's increasing significantly in the final weeks of the campaign.

The quartet of more experienced 'backers will likely prevent Robinson from cracking the first team in year one, but that's all Florida currently has ahead of its intriguing incoming freshman on the morphing depth chart.

James' immediate emergence and both Wingo and Williams' roles as the fourth and fifth playing options last year at the very least indicate Robinson's potential to carve out a rotational role, especially considering his status as an imminent early enrollee.

"He's going to help," Napier said, pertaining to Florida's need at linebacker.

