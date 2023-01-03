Read full article on original website
Here's Where You Can Find the Cast of 'The Ultimatum: France' Season 1 on Instagram
Fans of Netflix are likely aware that the streamer has surged in popularity due to their contributions to the reality-TV dating space. Over the years, subscribers have watched couples accept or deny pod-proposals, escape to paradise to date while abiding by strict rules, and much more. Article continues below advertisement.
'Kaleidoscope' Fans Have Formulated Theories About Hannah's Baby Daddy
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Kaleidoscope. As far as gimmicky Netflix offerings go, the streaming service starts out the new year with one of its most ambitious concepts yet in the form of Kaleidoscope. The eight-episode miniseries follows a group of thieves led by mastermind Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) and their attempt to pull off an enormous heist with a payday of over $7 billion.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Are 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Couple Mackinley and Domynique Still Together?
It's time for another season of Married at First Sight (MAFS), and already, these couples are facing an uphill battle. For the uninitiated, MAFS follows a group of strangers who are paired up by relationship experts; the couples first meet each other at the altar, tie the knot, go on a honeymoon, and move in together. At the end of the season, each couple will have to decide whether they want to stay together — or get a divorce.
In Style
Blake Lively's Before-and-After Pregnancy Photo Proves She Can Troll Just as Well as Ryan Reynolds
The internet loves a Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively moment, whether it's a little impromptu shoe photoshop or a birthday takedown. However, Lively's latest post skips out on trolling her husband and takes aim at her trainer. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Lively gave her followers an update on her pregnancy — and pointing out that any pregnancy workouts seem to be doing the opposite of what exercise usually does. The first photo shows her pre-pregnancy and the second has her looking very, very pregnant.
EW.com
Mayim Bialik previews Leslie Jordan's Call Me Kat send-off: 'We found a way for him to live forever'
The Call Me Kat gang is saying goodbye to one of their own. This week, the Fox comedy — starring Mayim Bialik as the quirky owner of a cat café in Louisville, KY — will address the absence of Phil, the café's vivacious baker played by Leslie Jordan. The Emmy-winning actor, author, and expert Instagrammer passed away in October after a car accident, and his final episode of Call Me Kat aired last month. When the show returns from its holiday hiatus on Jan. 5, viewers will finally learn how Phil moves on from his old Kentucky home. The episode, appropriately titled "Philliam," also features guest star Vicki Lawrence — who co-starred with Jordan in the 2018 Fox comedy The Cool Kids — as Phil's much-discussed mama, Lurlene Crumpler. Watch an exclusive clip above.
The Popcorn Guy on TikTok Seems Like the Sweetest Person Amidst His Viral Popularity
For many moviegoers, purchasing snacks from the concession stand is a guilty pleasure. It's always nice to have something like popcorn to munch on during a movie, especially when a popular superhero film or sequel to an overrated sci-fi franchise can keep us in the theater for up to three hours. But theater snacks are infamous for being unreasonably expensive, often costing more than the price of admission. Thankfully, at least one theater worker makes a large popcorn worth the exorbitant price.
How Long Will Comedy Legend Vicki Lawrence Be on 'Call Me Kat'? Details Ahead!
A comedy icon like the late Leslie Jordan is simply irreplaceable, so naturally Call Me Kat hired another comedy great to play his mother. Best known for her hilarious characters, particularly Mama, on The Carol Burnett Show, Vicki Lawrence has certainly earned the right to call herself a queen of comedy over her decades-long career.
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
ComicBook
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
"Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you for you love," Jeremy Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner is sharing a lighthearted moment from his stay in the ICU. On Thursday morning, Renner, 51, posted a video to his Instagram Story of his mother and sister comforting him from his hospital bed after the actor suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. In the video, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looks on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment...
'Bering Sea Gold' Captain Brad Kelly Was Arrested — Not Overly Surprising
Warning: This article contains details of domestic violence. It isn't often that we expect the stars of Discovery Channel’s series to create the most drama, but when it comes to Bering Sea Gold’s Brad Kelly, we can’t be too surprised. While the series focuses on the captains and personnel who work together to go gold-diving in the tumultuous Alaskan waters, some of those characters still have their own insidious lives.
1968's ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting Are Filing a Lawsuit Against Paramount
Content warning: This article contains mentions of alleged sexual exploitation of minors. Nearly 400 years after William Shakespeare presumably wrote Romeo and Juliet, Paramount created a film adaptation of the writer’s popular play starring teen actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting. Olivia and Leonard were on the brink of getting their careers started when they booked their leading roles. When Romeo and Juliet debuted in theaters in October 1968, the film catapulted the actors’ success.
Is 'White Noise' a Horror Movie? The Answer Is Actually Pretty Complicated
The Noah Baumbach-helmed movie White Noise is streaming on Netflix. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, as well as one of our favorite actors, Don Cheadle, the film is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. Article continues below advertisement. Since Noah isn’t exactly known for...
What Is Beverley Mitchell’s Net Worth? The ‘7th Heaven’ Star Is Back on TV
For many, actor Beverley Mitchell comes to mind when thinking about the ‘90s “it girls.” Beverley appeared on millions of screens with the WB’s hit drama, 7th Heaven. The Arcadia, Calif., native played Lucy Camden-Kinkirk on the show for 11 seasons before it wrapped in 2006.
‘New Amsterdam’ Is Ending After 5 Seasons — Here’s When You Can Catch the Series Finale
For five seasons, fans have tuned in to check on Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his colleagues on NBC’s New Amsterdam. In 2022, the network canceled the series amid its mid-season hiatus, and New Amsterdam reportedly ended due to declining ratings towards the end of the series.
What Is Matthew Lawrence's Relationship History Like? His Ex Recently Threw Shade
Admit it – you had a crush on Matthew Lawrence in Boy Meets World back in the day. The actor has certainly retained his status as a '90s heartthrob well into 2023, with a string of high-profile relationships that have caught the internet's eye. Speaking of high profile relationships,...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Is Taking a Big Goal “to the Next Level” in 2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s New Year’s resolution has her spending extra time in one particular room of her house for the “foreseeable future.”. Back in 2020, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home gym. In a mirror selfie shared by Mauricio at the height of quarantine, one could see plenty of workout equipment in the space, including a weight rack, a treadmill, a Peloton bike, balance balls, and more.
