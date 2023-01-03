Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Thousands raised after roof collapse at historic Rockford Theatre
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR) — Money is coming in to help save an historic theatre in New Rockford, North Dakota in Eddy County after its roof collapsed last month. North Dakota Film Society created a GoFundMe page for Rockford Theatre which has already raised nearly $13,000 of a $20,000 goal.
Otter Tail Power buys ND wind farm
FARGO (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power closed a deal to buy Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in Barnes County, North Dakota on Tuesday. The 39-turbine site, which has been in commercial operation since 2010, has a capacity of 62 megawatts. “Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,”...
