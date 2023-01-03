ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny Speaks Out After Catching Heat for Throwing Fan’s Phone in Viral Video

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

Bad Bunny has responded to a now-viral video showing the artist tossing a fan's phone into the waters of a marina, and he's not budging on an apology.

The Puerto Rico-born musician recently completed a months-long global run in Mexico and spent the last few weeks of 2022 leading into 2023 on vacation mode. However, his most recent travels to the Dominican Republic were met with scrutiny after a clip of the 28-year-old artist throwing a fan's phone began circulating online.

In the video, the "Un Verano Sin Ti" singer was seen walking outside with his security and friends when a few fans ambushed him with their cameras like paparazzi. One of them, getting closer to the artist than he would like, then took her phone and propped it mere centimeters from Bad Bunny's face as he continued to walk away from her.

The fan, not getting the hint, continued her efforts at getting a selfie before the reggaeton star grabbed her phone and threw it into the waters of the nearby marina.

After the clip went viral online, social media users were quick to throw judgment at the artist.

One tweeted, "seeing the tiktok of bad bunny throwing a girl’s phone away gives me mean vibes from him. Like I get it he’s a human too and need personal space but honey.. her phone."

"Idk bad bunny throwing the girls phone was unnecessary and rude… he could have just kept walking and ignored her or told his security to not let ppl near him?!??" wrote another.

But Bad Bunny isn't going to let a few quick-thinking critics have the last say. Instead, he defended his dramatic actions with a reminder for fans to treat artists with respect—writing that those who politely greet him will always receive attention, but fans that stick a camera in his face, however, will be treated with the same "lack of respect" that they're showing him.

Despite his reasoning, the statement hasn't been taken kindly online, with some fans still condemning his behavior.

"Anyone justifying Bad Bunny throwing someone’s phone, their property that they paid with their money, into the water because “personal space” can kindly f–k off. I’m so tired of these celebrities, man," one response read.

Others, however, do see his reaction as justified—fueling split memes from the controversy.

"The video of bad bunny throwing a girls cell phone in the river because she invaded his space is amazing. I love it. 10/10. Do it again. Good s–t Benito," one Twitter user quipped.

"Bad Bunny after throwing that fan's phone away :," someone else wrote alongside a clip of reality TV star Tiffany Pollard saying, "Do I look like I give a f–k? Because I don't."

What do you think—did Bad Bunny cross a line, or was the fan in the wrong?

