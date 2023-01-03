Popular downtown St. Pete restaurant The Mill will close
If you think the incessant construction happening throughout downtown St. Pete is annoying, the folks behind a popular and longstanding restaurant will certainly agree with you.
New American eatery The Mill has been located at 200 Central Ave. #100 for eight years now—but due to neighboring construction, its almost decade-long run has come to an end.
“We are heartbroken to write this, but after almost a decade The Mill restaurant is closing,” owners wrote on Facebook earlier today. The post goes on to explain that the massive and ongoing construction happening next door has forced its owners to close the downtown restaurant.
“It has become so invasive to our space that we feel we can no longer ensure the safety of our staff and patrons alike. It is because of this we have been forced into the heartbreaking decision of closure at this location.”
However, The Tampa Bay Business Journal recently reported that the restaurant currently owes over $100,000 due to unresolved tax liabilities, in addition to being behind on its rent.
An exact closure date was not included in its farewell post, and it is currently unclear if the restaurant has already shut its doors for good.
Calls from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay made to the restaurant were not answered.
The Mill’s Managing Partners, Jason Griffin and Chef Ted Dorsey, promise their customers that this isn't the end of the restaurant, stating on social media that they're currently searching for a new location in The Burg'.
The Mill is known for its sprawling sidewalk dining area, unique craft cocktails and rotating menu of innovative New American dishes, cementing its reputation as one of the 200 Block's most popular restaurants.
The only other Tampa Bay location of The Mill resides at 2500 W Azeele St. in South Tampa, which debuted in 2019. It boasts an identical food and drink menu to that of its sibling across the bridge, including The Mill's iconic $100 Wagyu burger—complete with aged gruyere, seared foie gras, fresh summer truffles, duck breast bacon and a gold leaf-wrapped bun.
Make sure to follow The Mill's Facebook and Instagram at @themillrestaurants to keep up with its search for a new St. Pete location.
UPDATED on 01/3/23 at 4:30 p.m. with additional information from TTBJ . [location-1]
