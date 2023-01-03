ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: SF Just Saw Its Wettest 10 Days In 150 Years

The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]. December 26, 2022 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm

OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

That Body Found Floating Under the Golden Gate Bridge? It Was Synthetic

A San Francisco Fire Department rescue unfolded into a dramedy Thursday morning when the subject of the rescue turned out to be more window display material than actual human-in-distress material. The department tweeted that they were responding to a “person in life jacket in distress” under the Golden Gate Bridge....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Rescued Mountain Lion Cub at Oakland Zoo Will Not Return to Wild

An emaciated—and absolutely adorable—mountain lion cub discovered under a Santa Cruz deck is making a steady recovery at the Oakland Zoo but will not return to the wild. The cub, named Holly in honor of the holidays, was treated at the zoo with fluids and medications after being brought in by the Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 19, according to Bay City News.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA

