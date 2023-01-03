Read full article on original website
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: SF Just Saw Its Wettest 10 Days In 150 Years
The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]. December 26, 2022 to...
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
SFist
Central Subway to Actually Begin Functioning as T-Line Starting Saturday
Yes, the time has come. Saturday is the day that the Central Subway will see its first day of full, integrated operation with the rest of the Muni underground system — and we're taking bets about how smoothly/terribly this will go, especially in the rain. The SFMTA doesn't exactly...
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
SFist
Rainy Humpday Headlines: The Line For Sandbags Has Been Very Long
The heaviest rains in today's bomb cyclone will be coming in the mid- to late afternoon into evening. There may also be a lull in the late morning and early afternoon with just light rain, but don't be fooled. [KTVU]. Assuming today's storm will bring even more rain in a...
SFist
SFMTA and Public Works Clean Up After Dozens of Trees Fall Onto Muni Tracks and Overhead Lines
The SFMTA is continuing to clean up on Thursday after a night in which Muni routes were blocked by fallen trees and debris in at least eight different locations around San Francisco. SFMTA and DPW crews had a busy overnight shift dealing with storm damage from Wednesday's atmospheric river, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
sfstandard.com
That Body Found Floating Under the Golden Gate Bridge? It Was Synthetic
A San Francisco Fire Department rescue unfolded into a dramedy Thursday morning when the subject of the rescue turned out to be more window display material than actual human-in-distress material. The department tweeted that they were responding to a “person in life jacket in distress” under the Golden Gate Bridge....
sfstandard.com
Rescued Mountain Lion Cub at Oakland Zoo Will Not Return to Wild
An emaciated—and absolutely adorable—mountain lion cub discovered under a Santa Cruz deck is making a steady recovery at the Oakland Zoo but will not return to the wild. The cub, named Holly in honor of the holidays, was treated at the zoo with fluids and medications after being brought in by the Department of Fish and Wildlife on Dec. 19, according to Bay City News.
SFist
Rainy Saturday Will Be a Mild Preview of More Storms to Come Next Week
While there isn't another bomb cyclone on the horizon for now, two more atmospheric river storms are headed our way next week, with a bit more Pineapple Express downpour starting Saturday. Tired of the rain yet? Friday is turning out to be just a brief respite between more parading rainstorms...
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SFist
Glass Falls Off Fox Plaza and Crashed Onto Street, Possibly Due to Wind
At least one large pane of glass from Fox Plaza came crashing down to the street near Civic Center Wednesday morning in what appears to be the first wind-related hazard on San Francisco streets due to the current storm. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday that...
