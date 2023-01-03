Read full article on original website
Related
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Woman's Hotel Horror Story in Curacao Serves As a Warning to Female Travelers
You can never be too vigilant.
This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million
Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
TravelPulse
The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers
If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
American tourists stranded in Machu Picchu as deadly unrest sweeps Peru
Deadly unrest in the wake of a political crisis has left a number of American tourists stranded in Peru. Hundreds of international travelers, including some Americans, were stuck in and around the historic city of Machu Picchu as the government raced to secure transport to the nearest airport this weekend. Photos and eyewitness accounts suggest protesters had placed rocks on train tracks leading to the Inca citadel.
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by Tourists
Many people put a good deal of thought, planning, and money into their vacations, particularly if they have children. You're trying to make memories, have a wonderful time, and create a sense of wonder that will follow you home.
tripsavvy.com
10 Best French Polynesian Islands
With friendly locals, pristine lagoons, and coconut-tree-lined beaches, French Polynesia is undoubtedly a blissful tropical paradise. But with 118 islands to choose from, it’s hard to narrow it down. Whether you're looking to get pampered on Bora Bora, snorkel with manta rays on Rangiroa, or explore archaeological sites on Nuku Hiva, there's something for every type of traveler. Read on to discover 10 of the best islands in French Polynesia.
New Train Travel Experience in Switzerland Looks Like a Dream Come True
The scenery along the way is just so breathtaking!
travelawaits.com
I’ve Visited 2,800 Places Since Retiring Full-Time In An RV
Just 6 weeks shy of Kathleen’s 66th birthday, she retired. She and her husband Dennis decided on something pretty unconventional: They sold their house and now live full-time in a motorhome, traveling from place to place as they wish. She was a part-time teller for Pioneer Savings & Loan...
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Korčula, Croatia (And Why I Can’t Wait To Return!)
Close your eyes, think of Croatia, and you’ll likely conjure up images of a sunny, sparkling seaside, rocky, dramatic cliffs, and white pebbled beaches. Throw in endless glasses of wine, delicious fresh food, plus loads of nightlife featuring international jet setters arriving by private mega-yacht, and you’ve got a country like no other. No wonder it’s become a holiday hotspot!
Cheap flights abound in January and February if you're looking for a winter escape
If the gray skies are giving you the January blues, there are cheap travel deals available now to get away from the winter woes.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons Rue Du Bac Is The Best Street In Paris For First Time Visitors
Here’s the thing that no one ever tells you about going to Paris for the first time: The city doesn’t look, well, very Paris-y. Sure, the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and the Seine are iconic, but where are the charming little shops? The pretty flower stalls? Romantic cafés?
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Lesser-Known Towns To Visit In Australia And New Zealand In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Now that Australia and New Zealand are open to tourists again, many travelers are looking for Australasian destination inspiration. Our expert travel writers recommend beautiful lesser-known towns to visit in Australia, its island of Tasmania, and New Zealand below. Consider adding these desirable destinations in Australia and New Zealand to your 2023 travel plans.
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons Why Croatia Should Be On Every Wine Lover’s Travel List
Croatia’s quickly become one of the planet’s hottest destinations. From its historic towns to its beautiful, expansive coastlines and alpine peaks, there’s truly something for every traveler in the small Balkan nation. It’s clearly no longer the hidden gem it once was. The same could also...
Comments / 0