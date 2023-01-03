Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle
BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a 10-year-old girl who had been […]
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after pushing and choking a woman during an argument
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute n the 1000 block of 12th Stree Wednesday. Police arrested 28-year-old Gage Sanders, of Avoca, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation. According to a probable cause affidavit when police...
wbiw.com
Drive-thru customer fails to pay and is chased by employee with gun in hand
BLOOMINGTON — A former Hardee’s employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges after chasing a vehicle with a loaded gun when the driver of that vehicle stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. According to Bloomington Police, Jesse Vanderburgh, 25, grabbed his girlfriend’s AR-15-style pistol out of...
wbiw.com
Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
wbiw.com
Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests
ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
2 detained after standoff in Martinsville
Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street after someone reported that a person at the residence was being held against their will.
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
WTWO/WAWV
1 taken to hospital after N 10th St House fire in Terre Haute
*Editors note: The following article has been updated to reflect that only one person was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Terre Haute Friday. Firefighters were dispatched […]
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
6 detained after shots fired at Beech Grove apartments
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue). Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and pinpointed one apartment as the […]
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after cigarette burns on one child’s palm and signs of beating on another child were discovered
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 27-year-old Andrea Arnana and 31-year-old Jose Zepeda, of Mitchell, on two counts of battery to a person under the age of 14, and neglect of a dependent. Arnana is also facing two counts of aiding, inducing, or causing a person...
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Comments / 0