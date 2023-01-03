ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 3 days ago

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool started the new year with a crushing blow to their season in the form of a 3-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday night.

Midfielder-turned-forward, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, offered a frank and honest assessment of his side's performance as he made his 100th Premier League appearance for the Reds.

"[It was] tough. We just weren’t good enough. We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we knew their threat around the set pieces and we didn’t do well enough.

"We got away with a couple of [goals] with VAR ruling them out, but they were the warning signs and in the end, we conceded a sloppy second goal after the restart after we sort of got away with that.

"Then at 2-0, it’s difficult. I think at times we did well and we created some good moments but we didn’t carry on doing the same things that got us that success.

"We came looking for the ball to feet a little bit too much I think and stopped offering in behind and causing them problems."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saw positives from gaining an early goal back in the second half after he scored from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, but stresses ultimately his side played second fiddle to a better Brentford side on the day.

"And then at 2-0 - at half-time - we wanted to come out and really go for the game and believe. The early goal helped see that but unfortunately, we couldn’t get the second one in quick succession.

"If we had it might have been a different ending. Brentford play their game and they play it really well and we kind of fell into the trap a little bit tonight.

"Overall, it wasn’t good enough from us."

