Patriot Country

NFL Announces Week 18 Plan in Midst of Damar Hamlin Ongoing Scare; Patriots-Bills As Scheduled?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GZdP_0k2Cf41S00

The New England Patriots are still scheduled to face the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

FOXBORO — As football fans across the country continue to offer their support and best wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has provided clarity on the status of the Week 18 schedule  — including the Bills game with the New England Patriots scheduled for Sunday.

The NFL announced Tuesday that while the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game would not resume "this week", the remainder of next weekend's will proceed as planned. The Patriots will face the Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. in Highmark Stadium.

Though it's not clear when, how or even if the Bills will play a 17-game regular season, the Patriots enter their finale still needing to win in order to make the playoffs. Despite having clinched their its consecutive AFC East division title, Buffalo may still be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which affords it a first-round bye.

The NFL's official statement :

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

During Buffalo’s Monday night matchup with the Bengals, Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. After briefly getting to his feet, Hamlin fell backward and was immediately attended to by medical personnel on the field. He was transported to the University Of Cincinnati Medical Center. Play was immediately stopped as first responders tended to him on the field; with the game eventually being suspended.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering what has been confirmed via Buffalo Bills team statement as cardiac arrest.

At noon on Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement thanking countless fans for their support, which included millions in donations to a fundraiser started by Hamlin.

With the Bills returning to Western New York via charter flight just after midnight on Monday, many began to wonder when and if play would resume for the matchup — albeit a as distant concern to that of Hamlin’s health.

The Patriots remain cognizant of the events unfolding. In fact, several members of the New England organization took to social media Monday night to offer support and multiple players donated money to Hamlin's foundation on GoFundme. The Pats also cancelled their Tuesday media availability.

