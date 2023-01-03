ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Vinton County under flood warning until evening of Jan. 3

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton and Miles Layton APG Media
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

MCARTHUR — National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 7:45 p.m. today, Jan. 3, for much of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and parts of West Virginia as a storm system moved heavy rains to the area.

The Ohio counties impacted by the flood warning included Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington counties.

As of 10:46 a.m., between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen, with an additional half to 1 inch possible.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," said the National Weather Service in its warning. "Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable."

Residents were urged to turn around when they encounter flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service predicted flooding in Parkersburg in West Virginia and Athens, McArthur, Marietta, Belpre, Jackson, Nelsonville, Pomeroy, Glouster, McConnelsville, Beverly, Rio Grande, Albany and Coolville, all in Ohio.

Earlier in the day, a special weather statement was issued for areas in southeast Ohio throughout the day, as strong winds in excess of 30 miles per hour were possible during the storm.

The rain is expected to continue Wednesday with a high temperature of 64 degrees, with a low of 66 degrees, according to Ohio University's Scalia Laboratory.

In Vinton County, sections of State Route 50 were closed due to flooding on Tuesday.

State Route 278 was closed at the intersection of State Route 50.

Those trying to get from Vinton County to Athens using State Route 56 had to turn around. A few miles or so outside New Plymouth, water covered the road that was too deep to cross.

According to Athens County Engineer's Office, as of 10:15 a.m., the following county roads were closed due to flooding:

County Road 34/Dutch Creek Road: From Ohio Route 690 to Township Road 216/Pete Smith Road

County Road 10/Baker Road: County Road 78/Marion Johnson Road to Township Road 29/Brown Road

County Road 78/Marion Johnson Road: County Road 79/Selby Road to Alexander Township Road 30/Cameron Road

County Road 17/Fisher Road: Alexander Township Road 55/Oxley Road to Alexander Township Road 53/Harner Road

County Road 17/Fisher Road: County Road 16/Pleasanton Road to County Road 69/Chase Road

County Road 76/Ladd Ridge Road: Alexander Township Road 55/Williams Road to County Road 17/Fisher Road

County Road 44/Bucks Lake Road: Lodi Township Road 75/Carter Road to County Road 47/Hogue Hollow Road

County Road 19/Hebbardsville Road: State Route 681 to County Road 70/Meadowbrook Road

County Road 27/Jacksonville Road: Trimble Township Road 583/Chapman Road to Trimble Township Road 345/Wemmer Road

County Road 100/Rhoric Road: Waterloo Township Road 258/Stone Road to County Road 3/Five Points Road

County Route 19/Hebbardsville Road: Alexander Township Road 30/Cameron Road to County Road 19B

County Road 85/Big Run Road: Rome Township Road 192/Featherstone Road

Ohio Department of Transportation also reported flooding on State Routes 681, 143, 41, 124, 550 East, 676 East, and 676 West. Live information on state road closures can be found on the OHGO app or ohgo.com online.

