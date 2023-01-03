Read full article on original website
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to a drop in water pressure, the City of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located both north of Sunnyside Road and west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Idaho Falls is currently under a boil order for everyone north of Sunnyside Road due to a drop in water pressure, which increases the chances for water to contain disease-causing organisms. If you live in the designated area, boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.
Side street ice challenges in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In Idaho Falls, the main roads are pretty clear, but get off on some of the less traveled streets, and it can be a different story. Contrary to popular belief, public works don’t salt all streets throughout the city. Instead, it focuses its attention on high traffic and extremely important roads. Most residential streets don’t get taken care of until after a winter storm.
“Ski for Free Day” at Mink Creek Nordic Center Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Mink Creek Nordic Center is hosting its annual “Ski for Free” day Jan. 7, 2023. Parking, trail passes, rentals and mini-lessons will be free for the entire day. Rentals will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Rentals will be available in two-hour time slots.
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Applications open for 2023 Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship”
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
Visit from professional welders encourage local students interested in pursuing trades
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blue Collar Tour made a stop in Idaho Falls Wednesday. The stop is to encourage students to consider pursuing the trades versus pursuing 4-year universities. The goal behind the Western Welding Academy and Blue Collar Tour is to expose kids to different routes they can pursue once they graduate high school.
S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed
A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
Wild West WinterFest set next weekend
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – If the winter blues are getting you down, we have the perfect way to enjoy the snowy weather. Island Park is holding the 17th annual Wild West WinterFest celebration next weekend. Events start Friday, Jan. 13 with the sled parade, hot drinks at Squatchees,...
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The officer located the man and began speaking with him. During the interaction, the man produced a knife. Ultimately, an officer involved shooting occurred.
New Store Quietly Opens in Twin Falls and Why You Have Been Missing Out
It appears that every week in Twin Falls lately a new store is opening. While that isn't the case, it is not surprising to see a store close one week and a new one open the following week. With the holiday season having come and gone, it is easy to have missed any new store openings, as a lot was going on. One store recently opened in Twin Falls, and it did so quietly. If you have not noticed this new store in Twin Falls, you have been missing out, and you need to check them out immediately. What is this new store in Twin and where is it located?
Early morning fire displaces Wendell family
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home. Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit. At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot...
Police search for 16-year-old runaway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1. Elintra Fischer left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U, and police say it is possible she is en route to Utah.
Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby
After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children
POCATELLO—A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement received a credible threat of a possible gun on the campus of Minico High School on Thursday at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they entered the building and placed the school on immediate lockdown. Authorities eventually located the student in question and found...
